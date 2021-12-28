ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Who Is Armor Girl in Komi Can’t Communicate?

By Rainee Yee
epicstream.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViewers of Komi Can’t Communicate are aware of the fact that Komi plans to make 100 friends. Viewers of Komi Can’t Communicate are aware of the fact that Komi plans to make 100 friends. This could mean that a whole bunch of interesting characters is bound to be introduced as the...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Komi Can't Communicate Cosplay Perfectly Readies for the Anime's Finale

One Komi Can't Communicate cosplay is getting ready for the end of the anime's run in a perfect way! 2021 saw a number of highly anticipated new anime making their premieres alongside some major returning franchises, so it was quite the competitive selection for many of the anime projects. Yet one that stood out at the top of many fans' lists was Komi Can't Communicate, the long awaited anime adaptation of Tomohito Oda's original manga series. It took until the Fall 2021 anime season, but Komi Can't Communicate finally got to make its anime debut for fans around the world.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Will There Be A Silent Voice 2?

The story follows Shoya Ishida, a high school student who plans to end his life. A Silent Voice is a drama film based on manga. It was released in 2016 and was produced by Kyoto Animation. The story follows Shoya Ishida, a high school student who plans to end his life. He changed his mind and decided to wrap all the loose ends in his life. It was revealed that when he was in sixth grade, a deaf student joined their class named Shoko Nishimiya.
COMICS
ComicBook

Akira Fans Uncover a Secret Message Hidden in the Film

It should go without saying, but Akira is a big deal in the anime fandom. The movie remains a classic to this day, and for film fanatics everywhere, Akira stands as a genre-breaking masterpiece. Of course, this means the movie gets a lot of attention on the regular, and you might think the film's every secret has been uncovered. However, a new report proves that much is true as a netizen just discovered a hidden message in the movie that has been sitting in plain sight.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armor#Chunibyo
epicstream.com

Komi Can't Communicate Episode 12 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch, News and Everything You Need to Know for the FINALE

The finale of the anime adaptation of manga series of Tomohito Oda is about to arrive with Episode 12 of Komi Can't Communicate and questions are on Komi on whether she would finally speak up her mind on Tadano. Here is everything you need to know with the release date and time you can now put on your countdown and see where to watch the show.
COMICS
epicstream.com

The Wheel of Time Ending Explained for Amazon's Show

Here’s a breakdown of The Wheel of Time Season 1 finale. The Wheel of Time Ending Explained: What Happened Between Rand and the Dark One?. The Wheel of Time Ending Explained: What Happened to the Other Main Characters?. The Wheel of Time Ending Explained: Will the Dark One Return?
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Mohanlal-Prithviraj Malayalam movie Bro Daddy to be a direct OTT release

As irony would have it, a day after it was known that actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has opted out of Mohanlal's directorial Barroz, the first official look poster of the film Bro Daddy arrived. As it happens this movie is directed by Prithviraj and the cast is led by none other than Mohanlal.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
ComicBook

The Wheel of Time Showrunner Reveals Fate of Fan-Favorite Character

The Wheel of Time's showrunner has confirmed the fate of one fan-favorite character from the first season. Last week, Prime Video posted the finale of The Wheel of Time's first season, which saw several big moments and more than a few big questions about the fate of several characters. One such character was Loial, the helpful and talkative Ogier who guided Rand, Moiraine, and their friends through the dangerous Ways. In the finale, Loial and Perrin helped uncover the fabled Horn of Valere, a powerful artifact capable of summoning heroes from the past for the Final Battle against the Dark One. However, Padan Fain (a peddler and Darkfriend who had followed Perrin and his friends throughout the first season, appearing mostly in background shots) escaped from his cell at Tar Dara and attacked Loial and several others with a dagger from the cursed city of Shadar Logath before departing dramatically with the Horn of Valere in tow.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Emily in Paris Season 2: When Friends Become Enemies

Emily Cooper's closest allies turned out to be the ones she should watch out for. While designed to be a show that’s light and easy to watch, what’s surprising in Emily in Paris Season 2 is the fact that the main character’s close pals turned out to be the show’s true villains.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Dexter: New Blood Episode 9 Teaser: Dexter in His Killing Garb!

Executive Producer Scott Reynolds himself said the next episode is his "most favorite thing." We're finally down to the final episodes and it's so hard not to get excited for what's going to happen next in Dexter: New Blood Episode 9. The hunt for fellow serial killer Kurt Caldwell and...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

The Witcher Season 2 Deleted Scene Reveals Important Stregobor and Vilgefortz Moment

The crucial moment has been left out of The Witcher Season 2!. chWe recently learned that The Witcher Season 2 has a lot of deleted scenes when the first one was shared by Netflix Geeked. However, as a new one has been revealed, it looks like the series has been choosing to delete important moments that could have made a difference in the story. That's exactly what happened with the deleted scene featuring a tense conversation between Vilgefortz and Stregobor.
TV SERIES
Refinery29

Why Are We So Obsessed With Doppelgängers?

"Does anyone out there look like me?" It's a question shouted multiple times a day into the void of the 120,000+ member Facebook group 'Find My Doppelgänger/Twin Stranger'. Everyone in this group, populated by a global community, is in search of their lookalike. From celebrities to regular folk like you and me.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy