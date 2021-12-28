Who Is Armor Girl in Komi Can’t Communicate?

The Wheel of Time's showrunner has confirmed the fate of one fan-favorite character from the first season. Last week, Prime Video posted the finale of The Wheel of Time's first season, which saw several big moments and more than a few big questions about the fate of several characters. One such character was Loial, the helpful and talkative Ogier who guided Rand, Moiraine, and their friends through the dangerous Ways. In the finale, Loial and Perrin helped uncover the fabled Horn of Valere, a powerful artifact capable of summoning heroes from the past for the Final Battle against the Dark One. However, Padan Fain (a peddler and Darkfriend who had followed Perrin and his friends throughout the first season, appearing mostly in background shots) escaped from his cell at Tar Dara and attacked Loial and several others with a dagger from the cursed city of Shadar Logath before departing dramatically with the Horn of Valere in tow.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO