ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

“She Broke Down.” Stepdad’s Surprise Announcement Brings 10-Yr-Old To Tears.

By Beverly L. Jenkins
InspireMore
InspireMore
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Five years ago, Myke Rousell started dating Sarah. The couple each has two children from previous relationships, and they quickly adjusted to life as a blended family. Myke and Sarah’s daughter, Camryn, instantly hit it off. As her step-dad, he never missed a game, recital, or big moment in the child’s...

www.inspiremore.com

Comments / 175

Cheryl Williams
1d ago

Awwwh Camryn you aren't just adorable, you are as much a gift to your new dad as he is to you. May the wondrous blessing of life forever be encapsulate all of your lives... Awesome family

Reply(3)
72
Susie Penn
1d ago

He is a hellava man, he truly loves her & her children, Thank God for ppl like him, what a beautiful family, this is very rarely seen in this lifetime the way days are numbered & life is short, Hang on to each for life & stay blessed. You see how easy it is to NOT SEE COLOR & only Embrace Love.

Reply(7)
52
Kristal R
1d ago

As a little girl that grew up without a dad, she is, and I bet she feels like the luckiest girl in the whole that has a dad like you that adores her. Beautiful family!

Reply
45
Related
InspireMore

‘I found myself stopped, watching as she walked inside. I want to be her when I grow up.’: Mom shares touching moment with military mom, ‘Her words were everything I needed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I don’t know who she is. I wanted to go help her, but she was already to the door. I found myself straight stopped in my tracks, watching her as she walked inside.
DALLAS, TX
InspireMore

‘Wait, you’re not kidding? 30 seconds ago, our life was perfect.’: Mom to son with Down syndrome says ‘you’re not the baby I thought, but you’re still MY baby’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When our third child was born on November 20, 2018, his umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck and he wasn’t breathing, so they immediately took him to a side table in the delivery room where NICU nurses worked on him. He cried and was stable within seconds, but after cleaning him up and doing whatever they do to babies after they’re born, they asked us if they could take him to the NICU for observation. Because of his dramatic entry, that didn’t raise any red flags for my husband, Adam, or me. They let me give him a quick kiss and squeeze, and then they whisked him off. Adam accompanied Milo to the NICU, and shortly returned saying that they were doing, and I quote, ‘Dumb stuff, like talking about his tongue and commenting on his hands.’
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Temple, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Temple, TX
InspireMore

11-Yr-Old Gets To Know Her Favorite NBA Star In World’s Cutest Meet And Greet.

“You should never meet your heroes” is a widely known piece of advice, but it’s safe to say Lily disagrees. This adorable 11-year-old is a huge basketball fan, especially when it comes to Giannis Antetokounmpo, also known as the Greek Freak. For a year and a half, she worked hard on several art projects, compiling them all into one folder. She did this in hopes of giving it to Antetokounmpo, should they ever meet.
KIDS
InspireMore

15 Matching Pets Whose Parents Definitely Have A “Type”

Sometimes our pets wind up choosing us, like when we adopt a homeless animal who crosses our path. Other times, we have the advantage of selecting our next pet based on attributes we find attractive. People tend to have very specific tastes when it comes to color, fur length, and size. Maybe that’s why it’s not uncommon for humans to have pets who look like each other, even though they’re technically different species! We call these matchy-matchy animals “brothers from another mother,” and they’re flat-out adorable.
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Camryn
InspireMore

Mother Of 4 Finishes Her Last Round Of Chemotherapy In Tear-Jerking Video.

Life is full of occasions worth celebrating, including the moment this mom finally completed her last chemotherapy treatment. Going through cancer treatment is a long, tiring experience. For this mom of four, that included going through eight months and 16 rounds of chemotherapy. To commemorate this monumental step forward, one of her daughter’s decided to film the very second she was finally done.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games
InspireMore

15 Gorgeous Paintings With A Glow-In-The-Dark Secret Message

When it comes to Vivien Szaniszlo’s paintings, not everything is as it seems. That’s because this self-taught Hungarian artist creates paintings with hidden elements, all thanks to her clever use of glow-in-the-dark paint. Each one is carefully crafted with a hidden meaning or interesting twist. She’s grown quite the following on Facebook and Instagram where she shares her work, so there are lots of pieces to enjoy. We’ve gathered our favorites for you below!
VISUAL ART
InspireMore

‘I’m Claire. I’m 90. I’m single. And I don’t need no man! Mic drop.’: 90-year-old woman hilariously praises ‘hubby-free’ life, claims it’s ‘the secret to living long’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My name is Agnes Gertrude Eleanor and I am 90 years old. Just kidding. I bet you would expect me to have an old lady name like this, but my mother was a sensible woman! My name is Claire. Granny enough for ya? Ha ha.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InspireMore

Meet Monica, The Alias Anderson Cooper Used To Make His Mom’s Dreams Come True.

Anderson Cooper is a broadcast journalist, political commentator, and… an assistant named Monica?. Cooper’s late mother Gloria Vanderbilt was known for many things, including her one-of-a-kind artwork. Even at 93 years old her passion for the arts and all things aesthetic was a huge part of her life. That’s why her son thought it might be a good idea to introduce her to Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
InspireMore

Toddler Takes On Dad’s Sit-Up Challenge And It’s 100% Adorable.

There are countless tips online for finding the motivation to exercise regularly, but this dad may have found the best (and cutest) one yet!. In a video, Dad can be seen doing some sit-ups in front of his toddler. Being greeted by his smiling baby every time he moves would have been motivation enough, but his little one somehow manages to make this workout even better.
RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

90-Yr-Old Grandma Steals Hearts With Her Impressively Soothing Painting Videos.

Many people have shared their pandemic hobbies on social media in recent months, but few have made an impact as massive as this humble grandma!. Doña Lupita is her name, but many people know her as “Abuelita,” which means “grandmother” in Spanish. With some help from her niece, Abuelita now has more than a million fans online who can’t get enough of her artwork.
VISUAL ART
InspireMore

InspireMore

Dallas, TX
22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The leader in good news and positive media happening around the globe.

 https://www.inspiremore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy