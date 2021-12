Have you ever been tempted to see how far you can push an action camera? I mean they always boast of being able to do pretty ridiculous stuff like going underwater and base jumping for example. But what about sending it to the outer limits of the atmosphere? Well that’s exactly what the Insta360 team did with Canadian club New Make It when they attached an Insta360 ONE X2 camera to a helium weather balloon and sent it 100,000 feet into space!

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO