ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, NY

One firefighter injured battling house fire in Lockport

By Tim Meehan
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27MGx7_0dXITEzG00

The Lockport Fire Department says one of its firefighters was hurt fighting a house fire in the City of Lockport Monday evening.

The fire broke out just before 10:00 p.m. in a house on Spalding Street.

According to fire investigators, all of the people who lived there were able to safely evacuate before fire crews arrived.

The assistant chief at the scene called for a second alarm shortly after the initial crews responded, requesting help from off-duty LFD firefighters and even the Niagara Falls Air Reserve station.

They were able to put the fire out completely around midnight Tuesday.

The firefighter who was hurt remained on duty.

The fire department says the American Red Cross is assisting the residents in finding housing for the near future.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Lockport, NY
Accidents
City
Lockport, NY
Lockport, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Firefighters#Accident#Lfd#The American Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy