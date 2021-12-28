ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Booh Returns To Sing Aaliyah’s “Rock The Boat” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

By Artist
okcheartandsoul.com
 2 days ago

My girl Booh (@booh_suave on Instagram) made the crowd at...

okcheartandsoul.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

How to stream Aaliyah and The Weeknd’s new song Poison

THE Weeknd and Aaliyah's song, Poison, dropped on Spotify today, 20 years after her death. Aaliyah passed away from a plane crash on August 25, 2001 while on her way back from filming a music video in the Bahamas. When was Aaliyah and The Weeknd's song released?. Since Aaliyah's death...
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Tamara McClain Sings Her Song “Jody’s Girl” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Tamara McClain is so talented that I had her sing two original songs at the Stardome!! Here she is singing “Jody’s Girl”…. Watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight live on Looped here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
okcheartandsoul.com

Tamara Turner Sings “Feeling Good” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

I think Tamara Turner did a great job singing “Feeling Good”… what you think?? Watch my next Comedy & Karaoke Night live on Looped, and you can get your tickets here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Listen to The Weeknd and Aaliyah's Collaboration "Poison."

Aaliyah’s new song “Poison” featuring The Weeknd has arrived. The song is from her posthumous album,Unstoppable, due out in 2022. The Weeknd contributed to the album with his writing along with the late Static Major, Mike Dean (mixing), and Shin Kamiyam (engineering). The song is being released...
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Desmond Sings Luther Vandross’ “Always And Forever” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Heatwave made “Always And Forever” famous, and Luther Vandross did a cover back in the day. Here’s Desmond at the Stardome singing Luther’s version of this classic!! Go ahead and get your tickets to watch tomorrow’s show from anywhere live on Looped: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Karaoke#Stardome
okcheartandsoul.com

Andrew “Quiet Storm” Williams Sings Michael Jackson’s “Man In The Mirror” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Listen to Andrew “Quiet Storm” Williams sing “Man In The Mirror” by Michael Jackson as you’ve NEVER heard it before. 😳 Get your tickets to watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight on Looped: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

AJ Performs The Temptations’ “Get Ready” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

AJ didn’t just sing “Get Ready” by The Temptations, he performed it and threw in some dance moves at the Stardome!! Make sure you watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight live on Looped here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
okcheartandsoul.com

Justin Whitehead: Things That Are Harder To Do In Your 30s | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Comedian Justin Whitehead always has me 😂😂😂 when I watch his videos on social media, so I had him do a quick set at the Stardome!! Watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight on Looped!! Tickets: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Mark Kills Keith Sweat’s “Nobody” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

I had high hopes for Mark when he stated singing “Nobody” by Keith Sweat and Athena Cage, but I don’t know what happened. 🤷🏾‍♂️ Get your tickets to watch next week’s show live on Looped here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Kordell J Sings Major’s “Why I Love You” To His Wife | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Kordell J and his lovely wife came all the way from Dayton, and he did an awesome job performing “Why I Love You” by Major!! Watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight live from anywhere in the world on Looped: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Suzanne de Passe Talks Discovering The Jackson 5

My manager Alan Nevins interviewed Suzanne de Passe, the woman who discovered Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5, on his “Two Guys From Hollywood” podcast. Listen to the full interview here: http://apple.co/3ryHzUK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy