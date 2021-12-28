Booh Returns To Sing Aaliyah’s “Rock The Boat” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Panga was awesome sining Gladys Knight & The Pips’ “Neither One Of Us (Wants To Be The First To Say Goodbye)” at the Stardome, and inspired me to give a sermon about stimulus checks!! Get your tickets to watch us live on Looped during #ComedyKaraokeNight here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK.

RELIGION ・ 8 DAYS AGO