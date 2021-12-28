Booh Returns To Sing Aaliyah’s “Rock The Boat” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

We had a great new artist perform at the StarDome last week!! Watch Tamara Mcclain aka Mz Hollywood sing her song “I Want A Main Man,” and check out the great response she received!! Tickets to watch my next Comedy & Karaoke Night live on Looped here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK.
THE Weeknd and Aaliyah's song, Poison, dropped on Spotify today, 20 years after her death. Aaliyah passed away from a plane crash on August 25, 2001 while on her way back from filming a music video in the Bahamas. When was Aaliyah and The Weeknd's song released?. Since Aaliyah's death...
Tamara McClain is so talented that I had her sing two original songs at the Stardome!! Here she is singing “Jody’s Girl”…. Watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight live on Looped here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
I think Tamara Turner did a great job singing “Feeling Good”… what you think?? Watch my next Comedy & Karaoke Night live on Looped, and you can get your tickets here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
Aaliyah’s new song “Poison” featuring The Weeknd has arrived. The song is from her posthumous album,Unstoppable, due out in 2022. The Weeknd contributed to the album with his writing along with the late Static Major, Mike Dean (mixing), and Shin Kamiyam (engineering). The song is being released...
Heatwave made “Always And Forever” famous, and Luther Vandross did a cover back in the day. Here’s Desmond at the Stardome singing Luther’s version of this classic!! Go ahead and get your tickets to watch tomorrow’s show from anywhere live on Looped: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y.
Listen to Andrew “Quiet Storm” Williams sing “Man In The Mirror” by Michael Jackson as you’ve NEVER heard it before. 😳 Get your tickets to watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight on Looped: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy.
AJ didn’t just sing “Get Ready” by The Temptations, he performed it and threw in some dance moves at the Stardome!! Make sure you watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight live on Looped here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
Comedian Justin Whitehead always has me 😂😂😂 when I watch his videos on social media, so I had him do a quick set at the Stardome!! Watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight on Looped!! Tickets: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
Panga was awesome sining Gladys Knight & The Pips’ “Neither One Of Us (Wants To Be The First To Say Goodbye)” at the Stardome, and inspired me to give a sermon about stimulus checks!! Get your tickets to watch us live on Looped during #ComedyKaraokeNight here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK.
I had high hopes for Mark when he stated singing “Nobody” by Keith Sweat and Athena Cage, but I don’t know what happened. 🤷🏾♂️ Get your tickets to watch next week’s show live on Looped here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE.
Kordell J and his lovely wife came all the way from Dayton, and he did an awesome job performing “Why I Love You” by Major!! Watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight live from anywhere in the world on Looped: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4.
My manager Alan Nevins interviewed Suzanne de Passe, the woman who discovered Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5, on his “Two Guys From Hollywood” podcast. Listen to the full interview here: http://apple.co/3ryHzUK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy.
❏ Halo Wheeler Music Puts Her Spin On The Fugees’ “Killing Me Softly”. ❏ Panga Sings Anita Baker’s “Same Ole Love”. ❏ Front Page With @Eva Marcille, Rock-T & @Gary With Da Tea. ❏ @DABRATTV’s Hot Spot #1. ❏ Special K’s News You Can’t Use...
Comments / 0