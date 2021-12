At least five Republican-led states have extended unemployment benefits to people who’ve lost jobs over vaccine mandates — and a smattering of others may soon follow. Workers who quit or are fired for cause — including for defying company policy — are generally ineligible for jobless benefits. But Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, and Tennessee have carved out exceptions for those who won’t submit to the multishot coronavirus vaccine regimens that many companies now require. Similar ideas have been floated in Wyoming, Wisconsin, and Missouri.

