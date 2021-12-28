ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, MA

Swansea's Simply Simons restaurant closing after more than 30 years in business

By Jeffrey Wagner
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

SWANSEA — Even during the height of the pandemic, Simply Simons ’ loyal customers were showing up — some were even eating takeout meals in the parking lot or out in their cars, said owner Gary Simons.

The popular family eatery at 481 Wilbur Ave. will be transferred over to new ownership on Jan. 3, according to Simons. Simons recently told The Herald News that it is simply “time to retire.”

Simons hosted a Christmas party on Dec. 19, and Dec. 31 will be the last day for the popular eatery.

Simons once operated the business with his parents and two brothers, starting out over 30 years ago. Since then, his father and brothers have passed away and his mom is ill, he says.

In recent times, Simons, 65, says he was logging 17-hour days, seven days a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eRKlD_0dXIRm1600

COVID a challenge: With COVID restrictions lifted, Fall River restaurant owners are now facing a new challenge

“It has been a good run,” he said. “All the customers have been very good.”

When asked what he would miss the most, Simons said, “Everybody.”

He reminisced on the great relationship the eatery has had with the public and how many loyal customers returned – not even allowing COVID-19 to slow them down.

A recent Facebook post from Simons helped display the love the locals have for Simply Simons.

Venus being sold: Venus de Milo owner says the clock has run out on take-out business

“Even living out of state now, I liked visiting when I could. So many great memories and friends made,” wrote Sarah Gulan.

Debra Manning called Simply Simons – “our local, hometown, feel-good place.”

Many customers wished Simons well and recognized his service to the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uLuT0_0dXIRm1600

Over the years, Simons and staff knew how to give back to the community. This Thanksgiving, the eatery renewed a roughly 15-year tradition by delivering Thanksgiving meals to elderly, homebound, and those “who simply can’t afford a Turkey dinner,” according to a Herald News article.

'A complete nightmare': Kitchen staff shortage hurting restaurants in the SouthCoast

In 2020, during the height of COVID, the restaurant prepared and delivered 700 meals all over Greater Fall River, also according to that same article

Simons says he does not know what the specific business plans are of the new ownership. He said customers have told him that it will likely remain a restaurant.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Swansea's Simply Simons restaurant closing after more than 30 years in business

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Swansea, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Covid#Fall River
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Herald News

The Herald News

394
Followers
224
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy