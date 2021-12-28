Watch the latest episode of the anniversary anime now for free

Holiday episodes are a staple of all sorts of genres, and anime is no exception. Holidays can bring out all sorts of emotions in us, after all - from existential loneliness to deep bonding, a holiday episode can be a catalyst for drawing out the most intense parts of a character's arc or light a fire under a brewing conflict, for better or worse. Christmas - or more accurately, Christmas Eve - episodes are some of the most ubiquitous of anime holiday stories, and it's safe to say there are plenty of good ones out there, so let's look at a few of the best ones.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO