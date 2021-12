Ville Koivunen finished the game with two goals and an assist in less than 12 minutes of ice time and was named Finland’s player of the game. His line has been one of Finland’s most dangerous lines through the first two games despite limited minutes, so it’s great to see Koivunen playing so well. Koivunen’s high hockey IQ allows for him to find his teammates with ease as well as find open patches of ice to get into a position to score. Austria and Germany aren’t the toughest teams, but it’s nice to see the Finns doing so well.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO