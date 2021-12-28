Double duty: Lanning leads Georgia D, preps for Oregon job

Oregon-Lanning Football FILE - Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning during warm ups before an NCAA football spring G-Day game in Athens, Ga., on April 20, 2019. Oregon has hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as its next head coach, a person involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP, File) (Joshua L. Jones)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leading a double life.

Early in the day, he is still locked into his current job, helping the third-ranked Bulldogs prepare for a College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl on Friday.

As the days wind down on the East Coast, Lanning can turn his attention to Oregon and his new gig. The 35-year-old was hired to be the Ducks’ new head coach two weeks ago.

“West Coast being three hours behind us has given us the opportunity to be able to really focus on Georgia early on during the day, and then later on at night be able to get a lot of things accomplished with our team there in Oregon and our staff, we’re piecing that together,” Lanning said.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has already announced the plan to replace Lanning, with special teams coordinator Will Muschamp, the former South Carolina and Florida head coach, moving into a co-defensive coordinator role with inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann.

For now, though, Lanning said he will continue to call defensive plays for the Orange Bowl.

“We’ll operate very similar to what we’ve operated all season. I’ll still be making the calls, but every single one of our defensive coaches have been extremely involved throughout the week, throughout our preparation, and this is a team effort,” Lanning said. “It’s been a team effort all season and that doesn’t change for this one game.”

