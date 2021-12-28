ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Malaysia imposes antidumping duties on PC strand from China for five years

By Clement Choo
spglobal.com
 2 days ago

Malaysia has imposed antidumping duties ranging from 2.09% to 21.72% on prestressed concrete steel wire strand, or PC strand, imported from China for five years effective Dec. 25, according to a...

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China warns US will 'face unbearable price' on Taiwan

China's foreign minister said Thursday the United States will "face an unbearable price" over its actions towards the self-ruled island of Taiwan, in Beijing's latest threat over the flashpoint island. "This will not only bring Taiwan into an extremely dangerous situation, but also cause the US to face an unbearable price."
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Strand#Cif#Southern Pc Steel#Hs#Asean#China Source
The Independent

China warns of ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence

China has warned Taiwan it will resort to “drastic measures” if it made any moves towards attaining formal independence.“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence, provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs office, said on Wednesday.“Provocations and outside meddling” could intensify in 2022, the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing has sought a peaceful reunification with Taipei. He also reiterated China’s declaration that the situation was an internal affair in which the US had no right to interfere, according to a report by...
CHINA
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
siliconangle.com

China launches five-year plan to become a hub of global robotics innovation

China announced a five-year roadmap to achieve its goal of becoming a global robotics innovation hub by the year 2025. In the plan announced today, it said it aims to do this by focusing on enhancements in key areas such as control panels and servomotors. China’s Ministry of Industry and...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
China
spglobal.com

AUSTRALIA DATA: Oct crude exports rise 19% on year amid strong sales to Singapore, South Korea

Heavy sweet crude sales to Singapore robust amid healthy bunker fuel demand. South Korea takes ample condensate shipments for base chemicals output. Australia's crude oil exports rose 19% year on year in October on the back of heavy sweet crude shipments to Singapore and condensate sales to South Korea, which were expected to continue to contribute heavily to its refinery feedstock exports in the new year, sweet crude traders and refinery sources said.
WORLD
spglobal.com

China releases development plan for raw materials industry

China has released a development plan that calls for reducing energy consumption in the steel industry and targets "urgent" green development of its raw materials industry during the 14th five-year period (2021-2025), the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, or MIIT, said on its website Dec. 29. Not registered?. Receive...
ECONOMY
spglobal.com

INTERVIEW: Pork sector modernization to boost China's feed grain demand: USGC

The modernization of pork production in China, expedited by African swine fever, is likely to boost the country's demand for feed further going forward, US Grains Council senior director for global programs, Cary Sifferath, told S&P Global Platts. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.
AGRICULTURE
spglobal.com

FEATURE: Naphtha to remain key steam cracker feedstock in 2022 on pricier LPG

Concerns that China-led global LPG demand growth may outpace US supply. Asia is bracing for consistently costlier LPG versus naphtha, which may be entrenched as the major feedstock for steam crackers in 2022, extending the trend seen for some nine months in 2021, as propane demand rises further on growth in China's propane dehydrogenation sector, traders and analysts said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Mexico cut vaccine order with China's CanSino by over half - sources

MEXICO CITY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Mexico earlier this year slashed its COVID-19 vaccine order with CanSino Biologics by more than half when it became clear that the Chinese company would deliver far less than agreed, three people familiar with the matter said Wednesday. Mexico informed CanSino (6185.HK)in July it...
WORLD
spglobal.com

US LNG export terminal utilization falls from recent high, though still robust

Utilization was reduced Dec. 30 at the biggest US liquefaction facility, S&P Global Platts Analytics data showed, as fog forced pilots that direct tankers along the channel feeding the terminal to suspend service. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Outbound traffic at Cheniere Energy's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Leading uproar, US says new media closure hurts Hong Kong credibility

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday led international condemnation of the latest closure of a pro-democracy media outlet in Hong Kong, saying it undermined the reputation of the Chinese-ruled financial hub. "By silencing independent media, PRC and local authorities undermine Hong Kong's credibility and viability," Blinken said, referring to the People's Republic of China. "A confident government that is unafraid of the truth embraces a free press." Police in Hong Kong, where Beijing has been ramping up control, on Wednesday burst into the offices of Stand News, seizing phones, computers and documents and taking away its editor-in-chief.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy