Why Hollywood’s prop masters are forming their own guild

A supermodel and an actress, the lovely Kelly LeBrock is a well-known celebrity in the Hollywood area. She was in the industry for many years before she decided to leave her celebrity life behind. The lovely actress was born in the Big Apple in March of 1960. However, her family quickly left the city and headed overseas to raise their daughter in one of London’s most beautiful neighborhoods. She grew up in Kensington with her mother and father. Her mother is British, which is likely why the family moved to London. Her father, however, is French-Canadian. She began making a name for herself in the modeling industry when she was only 16. She was back in New York City – where she was born – and she was fighting to become a model. She didn’t make a name for herself overnight, but within three years of getting her modeling career off the ground, she was given the chance to star in her own 24-page spread in none other than Vogue magazine. It’s unheard of for a relatively unknown model to have that kind of spread, and there she was. Before long, she was modeling for Pantene – you already know this, though, because she is the model behind the famous line, “Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful”. At the age of 24, she was cast in her first film, and the rest is history. However, she’s not been in the spotlight in a long time. Fans want to know why? What happened to her? Did she quit Hollywood? Did she leave because she had no choice? What is her story? How does a woman go from being one of the most famous and most requested models at Ford to being virtually forgotten in the industry? Kelly LeBrock is no longer a part of Hollywood, and we know why.

