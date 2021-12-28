ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Hollywood’s prop masters are forming their own guild

By ANOUSHA SAKOUI
 2 days ago

In the late 1980s, Chris Call was in Pittsburgh cutting his teeth on props for a movie starring Cesar Romero (the Joker in the 1960s "Batman" series) when he got his first lesson in the hazards of culinary preparation. The upstate New York native whipped up an omelet for...

Step Inside This Elmira Home Once Owned By a Hollywood Film Star

Jacqueline Logan was born in 1902 and grow up to become an actress and silent film star and at one point, she owned a home in Elmira. In 1922, Logan was named one of the Western Association of Motion Picture Advertisers Baby Stars of the year. Over the course of twelve years, the WAMPAS Baby Stars selected 13 young actresses each year from who were said to be on the verge of movie stardom. Names on the WAMPAS Baby Stars list included Joan Crawford, Ginger Rogers, and Jean Arthur.
The Reason Why Kelly LeBrock Left Hollywood

A supermodel and an actress, the lovely Kelly LeBrock is a well-known celebrity in the Hollywood area. She was in the industry for many years before she decided to leave her celebrity life behind. The lovely actress was born in the Big Apple in March of 1960. However, her family quickly left the city and headed overseas to raise their daughter in one of London’s most beautiful neighborhoods. She grew up in Kensington with her mother and father. Her mother is British, which is likely why the family moved to London. Her father, however, is French-Canadian. She began making a name for herself in the modeling industry when she was only 16. She was back in New York City – where she was born – and she was fighting to become a model. She didn’t make a name for herself overnight, but within three years of getting her modeling career off the ground, she was given the chance to star in her own 24-page spread in none other than Vogue magazine. It’s unheard of for a relatively unknown model to have that kind of spread, and there she was. Before long, she was modeling for Pantene – you already know this, though, because she is the model behind the famous line, “Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful”. At the age of 24, she was cast in her first film, and the rest is history. However, she’s not been in the spotlight in a long time. Fans want to know why? What happened to her? Did she quit Hollywood? Did she leave because she had no choice? What is her story? How does a woman go from being one of the most famous and most requested models at Ford to being virtually forgotten in the industry? Kelly LeBrock is no longer a part of Hollywood, and we know why.
Kim Masters on Hollywood’s Year of Dizzying Uncertainty

What even was 2021 in Hollywood, anyway? It wasn’t really the beginning of anything or the end of anything — just more uncertainty in terms of the shifting map of the industry. Boom for content creators, bust for a lot of studio movies, but overall a year saturated with more than the usual amount of anxiety. For those who came up in the business, the change has been dizzying and disorienting. Fox is gone, ICM is going, MGM’s fate is murky, the future of some other stalwarts is cloudy at best. As one young-ish legacy-studio exec puts it, “What the fuck is...
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Cesar Romero
Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Children Are So Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Pics

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ children are all grown up. The A-list actor shared a rare picture of the couple’s three children -- Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and 9-year-old Livingston -- from their outing at the Sing 2 premiere. “Family affair at #Sing2 premiere,” the 52-year-old actor wrote. Alves, who married the star in 2012, took to her own Instagram to share two pictures from the evening and give her and McConaughey’s children a shout-out.
Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
Jennifer Lawrence describes ‘hell’ of working with Leonardo DiCaprio on ‘Don’t Look Up’

Jennifer Lawrence has described the ‘hell’ of working with a-list co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet on the upcoming Netflix film Don’t Look Up. Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (via the New York Post), Jennifer Lawrence revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet “drove me crazy” while filming a scene in a car together.
Josh Hartnett Explains Why He Left Hollywood in Rare Interview

Josh Hartnett reveals he needed to walk away from Hollywood in order to save his mental health. In a rare appearance, the former actor appeared on the Australian morning show Sunrise on Wednesday, Dec. 8, declaring that his decision to keep "Hollywood at bay" was the best choice for his mental health.
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Dazzles in Gold Gown at Don't Look Up Premiere

The soon-to-be mom, 31, showed off her baby bump in a dazzling gold gown at the star-studded Don't Look Up premiere in New York City on Sunday. The actress, who also posed with costar Leonardo DiCaprio at the event, walked the red carpet in a sparkly Dior number, complete with semi-sheer cape sleeves. She accessorized her stunning ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and wore her hair effortlessly pulled back.
This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
