ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Living with Children: Take misbehaving child out of preschool

By JOHN ROSEMOND
Raleigh News & Observer
 2 days ago

Q: I have 6-month-old and 32-month-old boys. The older one — well-mannered, easygoing, very affectionate — attends a preschool program three mornings a week. This is his second year there. Last year, he cried every time I walked him in but stopped within minutes. This year, I have to use the...

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Are my kids getting carried away in their flights from reality?

Never confuse fantasy and “realty”. It’s a sentence that has floated, jokingly, around my family ever since my father’s colleague uttered the bungle to him years ago. We New Yorkers, of course, never confuse fantasy and realty. But in our house we happily confuse the two all the time.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preschools#Antisocial Behavior
foxla.com

Changing children's lives one doll at a time

A doll maker is giving every child a custom handmade doll that looks exactly like them. Each doll is hand-made, customized to look like a child who is dealing with adversity. “A Doll Like Me” brings comfort, joy and acceptance into children’s lives.
KIDS
yourgv.com

LIVING WITH CHILDREN: Stand firm with the ‘three strikes and you’re out’ rule

QUESTION: Whenever — and I most definitely mean every single time — I ask my 6-year-old daughter to do something, she becomes very disrespectful. She stomps her foot, yells at me that I make her do “everything,” mutters disrespectful remarks under her breath (which I usually hear), and so on. If I just allow her to vent, she gets over it fairly quickly and does what I’ve told her to do. She doesn’t act this way toward my husband, and he thinks I should punish her for the disrespect. What do you think?
KIDS
parentmap.com

Social Intelligence for Preschoolers

Preschoolers are social creatures, generally very interested in other kids, and quick to notice and adopt social norms. They’re at the developmental stage where they are becoming more able to control themselves and more competent at verbalizing their feelings, which opens up a host of options beyond hitting and screaming. It’s the perfect opportunity to teach them social habits that will support them throughout childhood.
KIDS
Odessa American

PARENTING: Teaching children patience

Patience is a critical life skill that can have a big impact on how children and adults experience the process of waiting. As adults, we are often faced with opportunities to wait: waiting in line, waiting for our order to come in, waiting for our next paycheck to purchase a needed item. The feeling of waiting may cause discomfort, and this is especially true for children.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Take the time to explain disabilities to your children

As I prepared to write this article, I brainstormed topic after topic, trying to land on just the right angle to encompass both the Christmas spirit and the hope I have for my community this season. A memory from last year suddenly hit me, and although it was a small...
KIDS
Upworthy

Young single teacher adopts her own student to save him from 'endless trauma': 'He is loved'

A 26-year-old single teacher from Indiana adopted her seven-year-old student and is now officially his mom. William had changed foster homes many times during his four years and had been subjected to “endless trauma” and had PTSD at just four years old. Paige Bramlett worked as his behavioral specialist while he was in kindergarten and felt a deep connection with the boy. She shared their story on TikTok where it's going viral. In the video, she can be seen reading a book on adoption with William. “He was my kindergarten student. I was his behavior specialist. He was in foster care and struggled with behaviors from PTSD and trauma. He had been in several homes in four years," she said.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Mother imagines what toddlers are thinking when they have tantrums because of ‘big feelings’

A mother is sharing insight into the behaviours of young children by acting out the “big feelings” that can lead to tantrums.The videos have been created by a parenting influencer who goes by the username @menzennial on TikTok, where she has imagined what a tantrum is like from a toddler’s perspective in a series of videos called the “Big Feelings Series”.In the first clip in the series, posted in November, the TikToker puts herself in the shoes of a toddler who only wants to use their blue cup instead of a green cup, with @menzennial imagining the stresses of the...
KIDS
Slate

My Friend Got Her Son the Most Dangerous Gift

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My friend’s 8-year-old got a bow and arrow for Christmas. Not a Nerf one, but one which could injure him or another living thing. My friend is a single mom, and confides in me about her struggles with her son who has impulse control and, like most (some?) 8-year-olds, can’t really be trusted to follow directions. He is left alone for hours sometimes to watch himself and if told not to watch electronics or eat candy will consistently do those things anyway. I usually keep my mouth shut and offer assistance as needed since it is candy or TV, but I am worried for the neighborhood children! Should I say something? She isn’t familiar with bows or any kind of weapons but thinks he will have fun. I just want adult supervision and a safe it will be locked up in.
KIDS
Fatherly

You’re Not Alone: 1 in 3 Parents Report Being Relieved When Kids to Go Back to School

If you’re a parent, chances are you’re still trying to catch up on some energy… and probably sleep… after the first round of holidays. Christmas is over, but New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and many of us are tired. And if you’re feeling stressed, it might comfort you to know you’re not alone. If you are counting the days for when the kids go back to school, too, you’re in good company.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Telegraph

Dear Prue: 'Would sleeping in separate beds be the kiss of death for our marriage?'

My wife tested positive for Covid-19 three weeks ago, and after all the anxieties of the pandemic we were both really relieved that she hardly developed any symptoms. We were able to distance at home: I slept in my eldest son’s room for 10 days (our kids have left home). But there’s the rub. I hated not being able to touch or hold my wife in the daytime, and I missed her acutely as I tucked myself up in my lonely little bed; but then I slept like a log, every night, for the first time in years. She slept less well, as she wasn’t moving about much during her isolation.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Good News Network

Teen Has Performed a Random Act of Kindness Every Day Since the Start of the Pandemic

Meet the teen who has carried out a random act of kindness EVERY day since the start of the pandemic—helping more than 2,000 people and raising over $53,000. 18-year-old Sebbie Hall started his giving mission when he realized some people lacked the technology to contact friends during the first pandemic lockdown.
KIDS
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Treating Children’s Cavities

Getting a cavity filled is no fun. There can be pain, shots, numbing, and the harrowing sound of the drill. But a kinder, gentler way to care for kids with cavities is being tested, and the only tool required is a small paintbrush. Andrea Ludema shares more in today’s Healthy...
HEALTH
Grazia

'I’d Put The Kids To Bed – Then Get Out The Drugs'

After a day of school runs and washing up, Louise*, 38, an influencer from London, was looking for some excitement once the kids were in bed. But what started as a bit of fun, soon spiralled into a drug addiction costing her £80,000 and nearly ruined her family’s life.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy