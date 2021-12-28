ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finland routs Austria 7-1 at world juniors

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ville Koivunen scored twice as Finland routed Austria 7-1 at the world junior hockey championship. Brad...

Kasper Simontaival
