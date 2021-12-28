ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SGX Nifty Up 79 Points, BPCL's Green Hydrogen Pact, Capillary Technologies' Rs 8.5 bn IPO, and Buzzing Stocks Today

By TalkMarkets
Woonsocket Call
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sensex had dropped to a low of 56,543...

business.woonsocketcall.com

Woonsocket Call

Short Squeeze Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $5 If You Like Risk

Can you handle risk? Do you like volatility? If you answered yes to either question, then penny stocks are probably something to watch. These low-priced equities have become a go-to for profit hunters looking for quick gains. But those gains come with plenty of risks. Just as quickly as they rise, they can crumble, and in many cases, the drop hurts more if you’re on the wrong side of a losing trade. So how do you find the best penny stocks to buy?
freightwaves.com

Cummins will make green hydrogen technologies in $47M Chinese joint venture

Cummins Inc. has formed a 50-50 joint venture with China Petrochemical Corp. to make green hydrogen more affordable and available. Called Cummins Enze, the joint venture in Guangdong Province will invest $47 million in a manufacturing plant to produce proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers. An electrolyzer is a system that uses electricity to break water into hydrogen and oxygen in a process called electrolysis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
ECONOMY
pulse2.com

BK Technologies Stock (BKTI): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of BK Technologies Corp (NYSEAMERICAN: BKTI) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of BK Technologies Corp (NYSEAMERICAN: BKTI) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to BK Technologies announcing that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program, which permits the company to purchase up to an aggregate of $5 million in common shares. The share repurchases under the new authorization may begin immediately and the program does not have an expiration date.
STOCKS
albuquerquenews.net

Stock markets open in green, Sensex rallies over 600 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): A day after the Indian equities markets slumped by nearly 1000 points, equity indices opened in green on Tuesday. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 665.03 points or 1.19 per cent at 56487.04 at 9.30 am. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Mid-afternoon market update: NASDAQ down 0.5%; Flotek industries shares Spike higher

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.26% to 36,396.21 while the NASDAQ fell 0.52% to 15,789.51. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.12% to 4,785.52. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 53,791,850 cases with around 839,600 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,799,690 cases and 480,290 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,246,270 COVID-19 cases with 618,570 deaths. In total, there were at least 281,959,850 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,425,280 deaths.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

GOOGL Stock, 2021 IPOs Among 29 Of Today's Fastest-Growing Stocks

Led by Endeavor Group (EDR), here's a look at today's fastest-growing stocks expecting over 100% earnings-per-share gains in 2021 or their current fiscal year. Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), crypto stock Silvergate Capital (SI), and TaskUs (TASK), another 2021 IPO, also make the list. Steel stocks Nucor...
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

What Are Penny Stocks, How to Trade Them and 3 to Watch

With 2021 coming to an end for penny stocks just as quickly as it started, investors continue to search for the best small caps to buy. To understand how to find penny stocks that are worth it, it first takes a thorough understanding of what penny stocks are. This is a multifaceted question with several answers that investors need to consider.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS S&P 500 ends at record high; DJI, Nasdaq just shy

Dec 27 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500 ENDS AT RECORD HIGH; DJI, NASDAQ JUST SHY (1600 EST/2100 GMT) The S&P 500 index (.SPX) ended at a record high...
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

3 Trending Penny Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Right Now

Are These Trending Penny Stocks Worth Watching Next Year?. Finding trending penny stocks is one of the best ways that investors can have a chance at making money with small caps. But, just because certain penny stocks are trending doesn’t mean that they are worth buying. Now, as 2021...
STOCKS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stock meander higher, scoring another record for S&P 500

Wall Street ended another wobbly day mostly higher, enough for the S&P 500 to notch another record high. The benchmark index edged up 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. Retailers and companies reliant on consumer spending were among the better performers coming off the Christmas holiday shopping season. With two trading days left in the year, the S&P 500 is headed for a gain of more than 27% for 2021, nearly as big as its gain in 2019. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.55%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock increased by 15.0% to $0.9 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 136.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million. Grindrod Shipping...
STOCKS

