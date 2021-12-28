SGX Nifty Up 79 Points, BPCL's Green Hydrogen Pact, Capillary Technologies' Rs 8.5 bn IPO, and Buzzing Stocks Today

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.26% to 36,396.21 while the NASDAQ fell 0.52% to 15,789.51. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.12% to 4,785.52. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 53,791,850 cases with around 839,600 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,799,690 cases and 480,290 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,246,270 COVID-19 cases with 618,570 deaths. In total, there were at least 281,959,850 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,425,280 deaths.
