Debra-Lynn B. Hook: The care of Christmas

By DEBRA-LYNN B. HOOK
Raleigh News & Observer
 2 days ago

In the days before Christmas, COVID-19 diagnoses hit fast and close to home, with some 15 friends and acquaintances testing positive within a few miles and a few days of each other. A slew of positive tests — reflecting a new surge that showed our state of Ohio topping...

www.newsobserver.com

Sun-Journal

Seven truths of grieving at Christmas, other celebrations

It was Christmas Eve, 1970. The snow, as I recall, began early. My mother, a florist, went to work, and my dad filled in making deliveries. We all knew that traveling would be difficult and that they would, for sure, be getting home late. I was home with my older...
CELEBRATIONS
E.B. Johnson

How You Can Handle a Narcissist at Christmas

As we fade into the last days of the year, we nestle close to one another in anticipation of Christmas day. Friends and family gather close, but all is not as peaceful as the picture we like to paint. When your family is plagued by narcissists, the holiday season becomes anything but peaceful. Chaos reigns and eggshells become the norm. Is your Christmas spirit being dampened by the narcissist in your life? Protect yourself and look to the future with knowledge and a solid understanding of what you must do next.
theloopnewspaper.com

Christmas before Rudolph

The first time I heard about Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was in 1950. My Marine husband and I had been married eight months and were living in a Quonset Hut at Camp Pendleton. It was late November and Gene Autry, the cowboy movie star of that era, was on the radio singing his heart out about the latest addition to Santa's transportation system. I know Autry owned a baseball team (the L.A. Angels) but he must have had a large interest in the radio station too, for his voice and that song came on with great regularity. The neighbor in the hut next to us – about ten feet away – had a record of the song that she played for her children with equal regularity except that her record had a skip in it. I would hear, "Rudolph, with your nose so bright, so bright, so bright, etc." until she either adjusted it or it finally went on by itself. Since our Quonset huts were so close there was no question of my not hearing the song each time it was played.
CHRISTMAS
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
The Guardian

Experience: I was orphaned at Christmas – and saved by kind strangers

On Christmas Eve 1996, I’d been out drinking and came home at 1am to find my dad, Bill, asleep. This was unusual – he was usually awake at that hour, worrying about money. My sister, Felicia, said he wasn’t well. He had caught pneumonia. Later, I heard him coughing, so I went to him. He was coughing up blood. I called an ambulance, which took him to hospital at 4am on Christmas Day.
RELIGION
wjon.com

FREE CHRISTMAS TOY GIVEAWAY

Reaching out to children with a Christmas present on behalf of the needy. For Children newborn to age 18 years old. Must pre-register online to receive gift at: carolynhagenministries.com.
ADVOCACY
#Christmas Morning#Christmas Eve#Cdc
CBS Pittsburgh

State Police Urge People To Care For Their Christmas Pups

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — It’s Christmas day, and there are sure to be many Christmas puppies given as gifts this year. However, Pennsylvania State Police are urging residents to seriously consider if they are prepared to take on a pet. They say many animals that are seen as “cute and cuddly” end up at animal shelters and humane societies just months after being brought into a home. From there, the dogs may age and spend years without a loving owner. State Police advises people to narrow down what they’d like for the size and breed of dog, the temperament of the dog and think about the potential future costs before they adopt. They also encouraged people to adopt older dogs or to donate to local shelters this holiday season and to be mindful of state laws about tethering dogs outside, especially during the winter cold temperatures.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FanSided

Target Christmas hours: Is Target open on Christmas?

No judgment here. Maybe in other places, but not here. If you have to stop at Target on Christmas Day, maybe you had a good reason. Maybe you didn’t. Maybe you’re trying to save your mom and dad’s Christmas meal because someone overcooked, undercooked, or forgot to cook something. Maybe you’re just that bad aunt or uncle who forgot a gift for one of their niblings. Your niece and or nephew don’t need to be reminded that you’re a schmuck, so we’ll help you out.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Voices: Christmas is apparently all about children – I disagree

I often hear that Christmas is all about children. Children hanging their stockings, leaving out a mince pie for Father Christmas and a carrot for Rudolph, opening their presents in a blizzard of torn wrapping paper, throwing epic, sugar-fuelled tantrums come 3pm.Much of the Christmas run-up is geared towards children, from Santa’s grottos and letters to the North Pole to pantomimes and classic festive films. Children often become the focal point of Christmas Day as they unwrap gifts and delight over new toys. Festive adverts on television invariably feature families with children.There’s also something about Christmas that seems to...
KIDS
bigislandnow.com

HMC Welcomes Christmas Baby

Hilo Medical Center announced the birth of Christmas baby Kyrie Laʻa-Guerpo-Joaquin. Kyrie was born on Dec. 25 at 5:04 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds and 15 ounces. She is the daughter of parents Anela Laa and Kanale Guerpo-Joaquin. OB Dr. Fred Nitta and HMC OB nurses Liv and Princess assisted with the birth.
HILO, HI
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Madison Cares helping 75 families this Christmas season

Nearly 80 Madison County families will enjoy Christmas thanks to the efforts of Madison Cares' Secret Santa program. “We’re helping about 75 families, but when it is all said and done, we’ll be closer to above 80,” said Madison Cares' Jessica Goudy who is helping oversee the Secret Santa Program.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
ourcommunitynow.com

PRESS CHRISTMAS FOR ALL From the big hearts in little people

The Flores kids, of Hayden Lake, sent tidings of great joy to The Press — money for strangers who need help, and thoughtful notes to Christmas for All volunteers. “To the CDA Press,” wrote Mia. “Thank you for helping our local families.
SOCIETY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Lynn Schmidt: 'Rudolph' sends the wrong Christmas message for my house

It’s that time of year when my family, like many, begin to watch Christmas movies. It is one of many traditions that help my family get in the holiday spirit. I am about to share what might be my most controversial statement that I have written all year. In my house there is one Christmas movie that we do not watch. That movie is “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
MOVIES
107 JAMZ

Five Tips for Keeping Your Home Safe This Christmas

Christmas should be a time of joy and love, but we all know that some people view it as a great time to steal from others. Having your neighbors look for packages or suspicious activity around your house will help you get some peace of mind this Christmas season. But that's not the only thing you need to do to make sure your home is safe from those who are looking to take what you have.
LIFESTYLE
Pratt Tribune

Wrapping up Christmas

A special group of volunteers helped wrap up Christmas for 98 families last week in Pratt. The Angel Tree project, sponsored by RSVP which is a group of volunteers who give their time, talent, wisdom and experience in helping their community, has now completed a 30th year of service in Pratt.
PRATT, KS

