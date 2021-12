A lawsuit filed by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and the attorney generals from (originally) 17 other states, or 18 states in all, seeks to limit the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and their misinterpretation of the so-called Clean Air Act in order to regulate carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. According to Morrisey, his lawsuit is “the biggest case before the Supreme Court” for the 2022 session. In fact, two more states have joined the lawsuit on WV’s side (now 20 states total). Morrisey provided an update yesterday on the lawsuit.

LAW ・ 9 DAYS AGO