Debra-Lynn B. Hook: The care of Christmas

The first time I heard about Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was in 1950. My Marine husband and I had been married eight months and were living in a Quonset Hut at Camp Pendleton. It was late November and Gene Autry, the cowboy movie star of that era, was on the radio singing his heart out about the latest addition to Santa's transportation system. I know Autry owned a baseball team (the L.A. Angels) but he must have had a large interest in the radio station too, for his voice and that song came on with great regularity. The neighbor in the hut next to us – about ten feet away – had a record of the song that she played for her children with equal regularity except that her record had a skip in it. I would hear, "Rudolph, with your nose so bright, so bright, so bright, etc." until she either adjusted it or it finally went on by itself. Since our Quonset huts were so close there was no question of my not hearing the song each time it was played.

