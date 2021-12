Queen Elizabeth is in mourning following the death of one of her most trusted aides. Ann Fortune FitzRoy, the Duchess of Grafton, served as the monarch's Mistress of Robes - a role which put her in charge of all matters relating to the queen's jewellery and clothes, as well as arranging the rota of attendance for ladies-in-waiting, and other duties at state ceremonies - from 1967 until her death on Friday (03.12.21) at the age of 101.

