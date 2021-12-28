Growing One of the Sweetest Fruits that’s Almost Like Candy

“What though the rose has prickles, yet ‘tis pluck’d.”. — William Shakespeare, “Venus and Adonis,” line 592. I had to do a bit of research on William Shakespeare. His works are full of plant references, and thus fascinating for a botanist. Of course, he wrote many references to roses, seemingly one of his very favorite flowers. Now, many of his “rose” mentionings involve those sharp things on the branches (what we Southerners like to call “stickers”), and most of the time he refers to them as “thorns” — which is wrong. He did get it right in the above quotation, though.

GARDENING ・ 2 DAYS AGO