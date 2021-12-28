ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Diddy Cancels NYE Party Due to Rising COVID Cases in Florida

By Shawn Grant
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were hoping for a last-minute invite to Diddy’s New Year’s Eve party, better luck next year. The Hip-Hop icon and mogul has canceled his party due to the increase...

pensacolasharkbait
2d ago

yet so many think there's no reason, that covid isn't serious, that vaccinations aren't needed. Good move in there part for cancelling.

fox35orlando.com

Florida hits all-time daily COVID-19 case record

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its highest level since the start of the pandemic. Florida had 31,758 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking a record for the...
FLORIDA STATE
Inside the Magic

Record Breaking Numbers of Florida COVID Cases Reported on Christmas

The holiday weekend is one of the busiest times to travel during the year. From visiting other family members in different states to going on vacation to places such as Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, airports are filled with cheerful travelers. However, as many are eager to travel, COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing.
FLORIDA STATE
cbslocal.com

‘Nutcracker’ Performance In Miami Canceled Due To COVID Case

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A weekend performance of George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” by the Miami City Ballet was canceled due to a COVID-19 case. The dance company said it had to make “the difficult decision,” and only announced it publicly about an hour before the Sunday afternoon show at the Adrienne Arsht Center in downtown Miami.
MIAMI, FL
BET

Diddy Scraps NYE Party Over Omicron Safety Concerns

Diddy has reportedly made the decision to cancel his annual New Year’s Eve bash in response to the COVID-19 pandemic worsening across America. According to TMZ, the mogul was planning to throw his annual NYE party in Miami on Friday night (December 31) with 500 of his closest friends. However, earlier this month, he decided to cancel the whole thing due to rising coronavirus cases in Florida and across the nation.
MIAMI, FL
WDW News Today

Orange County, Florida Reaches COVID-19 Positivity Rate of 45%

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to surge across the country. Florida recently broke its record for most cases in a day since the start of the pandemic. Yesterday, December 27, Orange County, Florida had a positivity rate of 45%. Rusty McCranie of WFTV shared the news from Dr. Tim...
FLORIDA STATE
MetroTimes

Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers cancel Detroit NYE show due to COVID

Jam band festival faves Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers have canceled their upcoming New Year's Eve show at Detroit's El Club after numerous members of the band caught COVID-19. "Yep… bummer news: Our NYE show is canceled — and it’s for the best,"the band wrote in a message on Facebook.
DETROIT, MI
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Finally Goes Public With Diddy Party Confession

Most people want to go to a celebrity afterparty to rub shoulders and mingle with whichever stars are in the house. Fabolous has been to several events in his day, but it appears he feels some of those parties weren’t all they were cracked up to be. The Brooklyn rapper...
CELEBRITIES
