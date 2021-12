Bookish is an occasional Tufts Now series of interviews with authors from the Tufts community. Erin Kelly first met Winfred Rembert when she was researching her 2019 book The Limits of Blame: Rethinking Punishment and Responsibility. She had seen his artwork depicting his life in prison chain gangs in Georgia, and reached out to him. Kelly, a professor of philosophy, traveled to New Haven, Connecticut, to talk with Rembert, and was struck by his stories of his experiences in prison, and what it had done to him.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 15 DAYS AGO