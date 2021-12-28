ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pitt's Patti to get first start since 'forever ago'

Derrick
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Nick Patti’s long wait...

www.thederrick.com

iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On Ben Roethlisberger’s Future

Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns could very well be the last time Ben Roethlisberger plays at Heinz Field. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the potential of that during his Tuesday presser. To which Tomlin replied “we don’t have enough time” what Roethlisberger has meant to Pittsburgh’s organization since being drafted in 2004.
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Spun

Colts Are Reportedly Discussing Major Quarterback Move

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since he’s unvaccinated, he’s out for this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now that Wentz is on the shelf for Week 17, the Colts are in dire need of some help at...
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
ClutchPoints

Hall of Famer Larry Csonka gets brutally honest on Dolphins’ play vs. Saints

The Miami Dolphins got off to a solid start in their Monday Night Football showdown with the New Orleans Saints, but team legend Larry Csonka was nowhere near impressed. Miami led 10-3 at the half, as the Saints struggled to get anything going on the offensive end with third-string QB Ian Book playing. However, that is also the main reason why the Hall of Famer was slightly disappointed with the result. After all, it’s a game the Dolphins could have easily dominated.
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
FanSided

Baker Mayfield received death threats after Browns loss to Packers

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, revealed on her Instagram story that the Cleveland Browns quarterback has received death threats. The Cleveland Browns were close to potentially pulling out an upset win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 16, but ultimately lost 24-22. After the loss, quarterback Baker Mayfield has been subject to heinous messages from individuals.
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ ‘aggressive’ request to Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers held on late once again on Christmas Day to beat the Cleveland Browns, 24-22. The win improved the Packers’ record to 12-3, best in the NFL. However, things have got really close lately. The last two games saw the Packers almost blow double-digit second-half leads. They have been very aggressive early in games, but have struggled to put teams away.
NFL

