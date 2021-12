Health official: 'If you are vaccinated and boosted, I can confidently say you will not die from this virus'. Health officials agree that increasing the number of people vaccinated will help stop the pandemic. Dr. William Schaffner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, believes that more than 90% of the country would need to be vaccinated for the U.S. to reach herd immunity.

