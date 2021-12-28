ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

ChemRar’s Avifavir demonstrates effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 variants

pharmaceutical-technology.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia-based ChemRar Group has reported that its drug, Avifavir (favipiravir), demonstrated effectiveness against several SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Delta and Omicron. Avifavir is a direct antiviral to treat Covid-19. Supported by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), ChemRar developed and introduced the drug in Russia and several global markets in...

www.pharmaceutical-technology.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

NRx seeks breakthrough therapy designation for Covid-19 treatment

NRx Pharmaceuticals has filed a new breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) request for its therapy Zyesami (aviptadil) in Covid-19 patients. The request filed with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) focused on patients who are at immediate risk of death with the disease even after getting treatment with Remdesivir and other therapies that are approved.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Mathematical modelling of SARS-CoV-2 variant outbreaks reveals their probability of extinction

When a virus spreads, it may mutate into, e.g., vaccine resistant or fast spreading lineages, as was the case for the Danish Cluster-5 mink variant (belonging to the B.1.1.298 lineage), the British B.1.1.7 lineage, and the South African B.1.351 lineage of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. A way to handle such spreads is through a containment strategy, where the population in the affected area is isolated until the spread has been stopped. Under such circumstances, it is important to monitor whether the mutated virus is extinct via massive testing for the virus sub-type. If successful, the strategy will lead to lower and lower numbers of the sub-type, and it will eventually die out. An important question is, for how long time one should wait to be sure the sub-type is extinct? We use a hidden Markov model for infection spread and an approximation of a two stage sampling scheme to infer the probability of extinction. The potential of the method is illustrated via a simulation study. Finally, the model is used to assess the Danish containment strategy when SARS-CoV-2 spread from mink to man during the summer of 2020, including the Cluster-5 sub-type. In order to avoid further spread and mink being a large animal virus reservoir, this situation led to the isolation of seven municipalities in the Northern part of the country, the culling of the entire Danish 17 million large mink population, and a bill to interim ban Danish mink production until the end of 2021.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sars#Immune System#Drugs#Russia#Chemrar Group#Omicron#Rna
MedicalXpress

Omicron variant largely resistant to current antibodies

The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading at an alarming rate. It could soon replace the delta variant, which at present dominates globally. However, little is known about whether currently available vaccines and drugs will be effective against the omicron variant. To assess the efficiency of vaccines and therapeutic antibodies, a research team led by Stefan Pöhlmann and Markus Hoffmann from the German Primate Center—Leibniz Institute for Primate Research in Göttingen and colleagues from the Hannover Medical School, the University of Göttingen Medical Center, the Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nürnberg and the German Center for Infection Research in Braunschweig, have studied how efficiently the omicron variant is neutralized by antibodies from recovered and vaccinated people. An inhibition by T cells, which are produced after infection, remains to be analyzed.
SCIENCE
AFP

Rapid Covid tests not as accurate with Omicron: US regulator

Rapid Covid home tests are more likely to give a false negative with the heavily-mutated Omicron variant compared to earlier strains, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Tuesday. In a statement, the FDA said it was collaborating with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study the performance of home tests, also known as "antigen" tests, against patient samples containing live versions of the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Natural Immunity Protects Against SARS-CoV-2 Reinfection

HealthDay News — Natural immunity protects against reinfection with the alpha and beta variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), according to a study published online Dec. 15 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Hiam Chemaitelly, Ph.D., from Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar in Doha, and colleagues estimated...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
studyfinds.org

Researchers develop groundbreaking ultrasound treatment that could destroy COVID-19

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Since March 2020, more than 250 million people have tested positive COVID-19. Scientists around the world have scrambled to identify the best methods of preventing and treating the virus, from face coverings to vaccinations. Now, a recent study at MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering has found that ultrasound vibrations may damage the structure of the coronavirus — creating a revolutionary response to the public health threat.
SCIENCE
pharmaceutical-technology.com

BiondVax signs deals to develop nanosized Covid-19 antibodies

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has entered definitive agreements with the Max Planck Society (MPG) and the University Medical Center Göttingen (UMG) in Germany to develop and market novel Covid-19 nanosized antibodies (NanoAbs). These deals are part of a wider partnership, anticipated to be signed in January next year. Under the proposed...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
scitechdaily.com

Single Dose of China’s Ad5-nCoV COVID-19 Vaccine Is Safe and Effective in Phase 3 Trial

The Ad5-nCoV vaccine, developed in China, is 57.5% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 infection and 91.7% effective against severe COVID-19 beginning 28 days post-vaccination, according to a phase 3 randomized control trial analysis. No vaccine-related serious adverse events were reported, and most adverse events, including injection-site pain, headache, drowsiness, and generalized...
WORLD
MarketWatch

FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral for high-risk teens and adults

Shares of Pfizer Inc. were up 1.6% in trading on Wednesday after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the company's COVID-19 antiviral, bringing to market the first at-home COVID-19 pill during the course of the pandemic. Pfizer's drug, Paxlovid, can be used to treat people who are at least 12 years old with confirmed mild or moderate cases of COVID-19 and are at high risk for disease progression. Patients should begin treatments within 5 days of the first symptoms; the treatment regimen consists of three tablets taken twice a day for five days. The emergency-use authorization is based on data from a clinical trial that found Paxlovid can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 88%. Pfizer's stock has gained 63.3% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 23.8%.
INDUSTRY
HPCwire

Cerebras CS-2 Aids in Fight Against SARS-CoV-2

Decoding the replication mechanisms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been a key research quest as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. For the scientific computing world, creating accurate models of how the virus replicates itself so efficiently has been an all-hands-on-deck endeavor. One company contributing to the fight with artificial intelligence and...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy