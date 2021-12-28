ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blacklist - Episode 9.08 - Dr. Razmik Maier - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
 2 days ago

The death of a professional tennis player leads the...

B Positive - Episode 2.10 - S’mores, Elvis and a Cubano - Press Release

“S’mores, Elvis and a Cubano” – Gina gets a surprise visit from her sister, Natalie (Katie Finneran). Also, Drew and Harry (Hector Elizondo) start a road trip together, but have different destinations in mind, on the CBS Original series B POSITIVE, Thursday, Jan. 13 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC, back with season 9 episode 7?

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we getting an early Christmas gift in the form of another season 9 episode?. Barring some unforeseen miracle, it does unfortunately look like we’ll be waiting for a little while still to see James Spader and the rest of the cast back. There is no new episode for the remainder of the year, with the main reason for that being the holiday season. The plan for now is to bring The Blacklist back in two weeks on January 6, and hopefully there will be more beyond that the remainder of the month.
Claws - Episode 4.03 - 4.04 - Ambition / Loyalty - Promo + Press Release

"Chapter Three: Ambition" New, 12/26/2021, Season 4 / Episode 3 , Drama, Comedy, Crime. Desna employs her loyal clients as dealers and recruiters as she seeks to expand her Oxycontin operation through Claws Up; stress rises as the crew tries to manage a criminal enterprise from the start. -- "Chapter...
The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 spoilers: The Ressler flashback story!

There were rumors out there that The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 would be all about Donald Ressler. Now, that is officially confirmed! “Between Sleep and Awake” is coming on Thursday, January 6, and it looks as though a number of questions are about to be answered. What’s...
Abbott Elementary - Episode 1.03 - Wishlist - Press Release

“Wishlist” – It’s Wishlist Week at Abbott: a chance for teachers to ask the local community for new school supplies. Janine takes to TikTok and with Ava’s assistance, her video is a success and goes viral. Feeling confident, Janine and Ava make a video for Barbara behind her back after she declines their help. Later, Janine encourages Gregory to decorate his classroom on an all-new episode of “Abbott Elementary,” TUESDAY, JAN. 11 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Kenan - Episode 2.03 - 2.04 - Press Release

--- "GHOSTS OF BOYFRIENDS PAST" 01/10/2022 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Monday) : Kenan believes he should help Mika with her boyfriend troubles, whether she needs it or not. Pam and Gary have a crush on the same woman and risk their friendship to be with her. TV-14.
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 27th December 2021

Magnum P.I. - Episode 4.11 - If I Should Die Before I Wake. Magnum P.I. - Episode 4.12 - Angels Sometimes Kill. NCIS: Los Angeles - Episode 13.9 - Under the Influence. NCIS: Los Angeles - Episode 13.10 - Where Loyalties Lie. Power Book II: Ghost - Episode 2.7 -...
Black-ish - Episode 8.02 - The Natural - Press Release

“The Natural” – Dre can’t seem to land a good pitch now that he’s moved up to general marketing at his firm and begins to doubt himself. Meanwhile, Bow and Ruby question the new boy Diane is dating who doesn’t necessarily meet her standards on an all-new episode of “black-ish” airs TUESDAY, JAN. 11 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The Wonder Years - Episode 1.11 - Brad Mitzvah - Press Release

“Brad Mitzvah” – Brad works through his nerves preparing for his bar mitzvah speech while Dean ends his friendship with Keisa when Charlene tells him he can’t be friends with other girls. Things come to a head when the whole group comes together to celebrate Brad’s bar mitzvah on this episode of “The Wonder Years” airing WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
New Amsterdam - Episode 4.12 - The Crossover - Press Release

Helen takes the reins at NHS Hampstead Hospital while Max gets creative to help a patient in need. Reynolds reaches a decision about Dr. Malvo. Iggy and Bloom help their patients understand the underlying cause of their stress. Dr. Wilder employs more unconventional techniques.
Home Economics - Episode 2.10 - Men’s Water-Resistant Watch, $289 - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Men’s Water-Resistant Watch, $289” – Tom and Marina must make a difficult choice after they uncover a bombshell revelation about Sofía Salazar. Meanwhile, Connor and JoJo’s secret relationship is complicated by Denise and Sarah’s matchmaking efforts on an all-new “Home Economics,” TUESDAY, JAN. 5 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The Cleaning Lady - Episode 1.02 - The Lions Den - Press Release

THONY TURNS TO THE SYNDICATE TO GET MEDICAL HELP FOR HER SON ON AN ALL-NEW "THE CLEANING LADY" MONDAY, JANUARY 10, ON FOX. Jay Mohr ("Suburgatory") Makes A Recurring Guest-Star Appearance. Thony attempts to sever ties with the crime syndicate when the FBI comes asking questions. But when her son's...
The Rookie - Episode 4.11 - End Game - Press Release

The Rookie: End Game (1/9) “End Game” – The team must rely on a criminal for his expertise to help take down an even bigger threat. Meanwhile, Officers Chen and Bradford investigate the murder of an unhoused teenager who used to be friends with Tamara, on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, JAN. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Insecure's Yvonne Orji and Leonard Robinson Preview Series Finale, Even Stronger Molly/Taurean Bond

Insecure‘s penultimate episode had to focus on the Issa, Lawrence and Nathan love triangle. After all, that’s the dramatic crescendo most fans had been waiting for on the beloved HBO rom-com. While all of that was going on last Sunday, Molly and Taurean lowkey stole the show as they popped weed gummies, stuffed their mouths with delectable (and out-of-reach) catered finger-food, and secretly got it on in a pantry at Tiffany’s parents’ house. Yvonne Orji and Leonard Robinson, who play Molly and Taurean, say viewers can expect more sparks and romantic triumphs from the loving lawyers when the series finale airs this...
Blue Bloods - Episode 8.11 - On The Arm - Press Release

“On The Arm” – Danny pursues Dickie Delaney (Jimmy Buffett), a con artist pretending to be the legendary singer Jimmy Buffett, after he’s tricked into paying for the scammer’s meal at an expensive restaurant. Also, Frank investigates NYPD Captain Terrell (Regina Taylor), who is using her badge to get free wares from local stores; Erin worries about her reputation when she’s the subject of a salacious, anonymous police blog; and Jamie introduces a decades-old saluting rule in the precinct, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett guest stars as Dickie Delaney, a Jimmy Buffett impersonator. Regina Taylor guest stars as NYPD Captain Terrell.
Outlander Season 6 spoilers: John Quincy Myers will return

If you want to see more of your favorite Welshman on Outlander Season 6, there’s some exciting news. John Quincy Myers will be back on the Ridge. We know that the Outlander TV series has changed a few storylines here and there. This is especially the case with some of the characters and how their storylines work.
Call Me Kat - Episode 2.02 - Call Me By My Middle Name - Press Release

KAT CELEBRATES HER ANNIVERSARY ON THE ALL-NEW TIME PERIOD PREMIERE OF "CALL ME KAT" THURSDAY, JANUARY 13, ON FOX. Kat struggles to find the perfect way to celebrate her anniversary. Meanwhile, Randi and Carter continue to navigate their new relationship in the all-new "Call Me By My Middle Name" time period premiere episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Jan. 13 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-202) (TV-14 D, L)
The Goldbergs - Episode 9.11 - Hip-Shaking And Booty-Quaking - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Hip-Shaking and Booty-Quaking” – Erica and Geoff decide to throw a party to prove to others and themselves that they can still have fun as a young, engaged couple. Meanwhile, Beverly assumes control of William Penn Academy as “acting principal” and presses the school faculty to put together a “Fame”-themed send-off for the senior class on a new episode of “The Goldbergs,” airing JAN. 12 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
