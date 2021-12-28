The Blacklist - Episode 9.08 - Dr. Razmik Maier - Press Release

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we getting an early Christmas gift in the form of another season 9 episode?. Barring some unforeseen miracle, it does unfortunately look like we’ll be waiting for a little while still to see James Spader and the rest of the cast back. There is no new episode for the remainder of the year, with the main reason for that being the holiday season. The plan for now is to bring The Blacklist back in two weeks on January 6, and hopefully there will be more beyond that the remainder of the month.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO