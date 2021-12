Handlers Beth and Eric Reed of Spruce Run Farm Reindeer in Bloomsburg brought two reindeer from their herd to celebrate the season Sunday at Winter Wonderland in Pottsville's Yuengling Bicentennial Park, drawing those of all ages who wanted to get a live look at the creatures so well known in the Christmas season. Organized by the city’s Lasting Legacy Committee, Winter Wonderland returned on two occasions in 2021, the first held Dec. 5, after being canceled by the pandemic in 2020. The visit by the reindeer was sponsored by Aaron's and the Republican Herald. Carriage and trolley rides were also part of Sunday's event.

POTTSVILLE, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO