M&A deals in Turkey estimated to be $15.5 billion in 2021 - KPMG

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
Acibadem Fulya Hospital is seen in Istanbul September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The value of disclosed mergers and acquisitions in Turkey was some $14 billion in 2021, with the total rising to around an estimated $15.5 billion including those undisclosed, Turkey M&A advisory partner Gokhan Kacmaz said on Tuesday.

In 2022 the value of M&A deals was expected to be similar to this year, with a volume of around $15 billion, Musfik Cantekinler, head of deal advisory at KPMG Turkey, told an online meeting to unveil its 2021 M&A trends report.

A year ago, KPMG said that 2020 M&A disclosed deals totalled $6.9 billion, rising to $9 billion including those undisclosed.

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

