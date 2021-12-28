ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Judging judges: New York’s jurists shouldn’t automatically have their terms extended when they turn 70

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7mOI_0dXIJvQj00
No free pass to extra time. Luiz C. Ribeiro/for New York Daily News

This year, the Legislature passed 889 bills. It has sent the governor all but four of them. The four leftovers were approved by the Assembly and Senate unanimously on roll call votes. Our interest here is the bill that makes a one-word change in statute, about when state Supreme Court justices, who preside at the top trial level, get to remain on the bench after reaching the state Constitution’s retirement age of 70.

Inside baseball? Absolutely, incredibly inside baseball, which is why Gov. Hochul must say no to the change . For many years, these most connected and favored jurists — who get placed on the ballot through nominating conventions that are both archaic and orchestrated (a nice way of saying rigged), and who typically face no opposition — have been allowed to stay on salary, now $210,900, while all other judges must retire at 70.

These two-year extensions, called being certificated, were routinely granted by the state court system’s governing body to almost all justices who applied. Under the Constitution, a justice could be certificated up to three times and serve to age 76.

The law says that a justice who applies for the extra time “may” be approved provided the applicant is “mentally and physically able.” On rare occasions, a dud of a judge would apply and get turned down at the discretion of the higher-ups on the judicial food chain. But not usually; every justice who applied to stay on into 2022 was approved.

The bill that Hochul should veto changes “may” to “shall,” wiping out any discretion. Bad idea.

What upset the tradition of near-reflexive extensions was COVID, when the court system, faced with immense budget cuts in 2020, had to reject almost all of those who applied going into 2021. Those justices sued, but before their case could get to the Court of Appeals for a final ruling, Congress sent billions, restoring the budget cuts. The justices were granted their extra time. Give them an inch, they take a yard. Hochul must veto this bill.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily News

Fish or cut bait: Prosecutors should decide quickly on whether to bring criminal charges against former Gov. Cuomo

Joyce Smith, the acting Nassau County district attorney, saved incoming DA Anne Donnelly the trouble of dispensing with any prosecution of Andrew Cuomo. Why it took four months to decide that the former governor’s touching of a female state trooper’s midriff was not a crime, we don’t know. The same for Mimi Rocah, the Westchester DA, who also decided after four months of investigation that ...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily News

High priority: N.Y. cannabis authorities should work fast to draw up regulations and licensing for weed businesses

This year, New York joined forward-thinking states in legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, an overdue move to establish an expansive new industry that will fuel job creation and tax revenue for the state, while ending the racially disproportionate arresting and prosecution of those who buy, sell and use the drug. But the dispensaries are nowhere to be found yet. Though the substance ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Work here, there, everywhere: Incorporating remote work flexibility will help retain NYC’s municipal workforce

As omicron spreads around New York, appearing to bypass vaccine protections more easily than previous dominant coronavirus strains, municipal workers are again raising qualms around Mayor de Blasio’s rigid requirement that almost all of the city’s 300,000 employees work in person after an early pandemic period of remote work for many. For now, there are some valid concerns around the danger ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy