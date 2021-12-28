ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yemen rebels allow UN flights temporarily into Sanaa airport

By AP News
 2 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — The Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Tuesday they are temporarily allowing U.N. humanitarian flights to land at the airport in the capital, Sanaa, following a weeklong halt in flights into the northern, rebel-held territory. The rebel Houthis, who control Sanaa and much of Yemen’s north,...

