In December, the Senate voted 67-30 to halt a measure that would have blocked a $650 million sale of advanced medium range air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia. Sponsored by a bipartisan coalition of senators, the joint resolution of disapproval was intended to push Saudi Arabia to end its intervention in the ongoing civil war in Yemen — a conflict that the U.S. has engaged in via support for the Saudi-led coalition.

