EURJPY Approaches the Flat 200-Day SMA Near 130.00

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEURJPY has been in an upside movement near 130.00 after the bounce off the 127.50 support level around the lower Bollinger band. The price overcame the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and it’s possible to jump above the 200-day...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

actionforex.com

AUDUSD Downside Risks Linger Despite Latest Climb

AUDUSD buyers are in the process of trying to extend the ascent from the 13-month low of 0.6992 beyond the falling 50- and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Nevertheless, the bearish SMAs are demonstrating that the directional trend remains skewed to the downside. The Ichimoku lines are indicating that positive...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

WTI Futures’ Rally Stalls Above 77 Mark

WTI oil futures have stretched towards 77.35 and are sitting above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at 75.71 after an upward surge from around the 66.00 mark. The positive incline in the SMAs has faded recently. However, they have yet to confirm that the trend has shifted to the downside.
INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

USDJPY’s One-Month Rally Reinforces Broader Uptrend

USDJPY is ready to confront the resistance section of 115.07-115.62 after the price bounced within the 112.40-112.72 support base and subsequently found footing off the Ichimoku cloud’s upper band. The simple moving averages (SMAs) are maintaining a northbound trajectory, backing the ascent. Currently, the Ichimoku lines are not indicating...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

The ECB reduced the pace of its asset purchases. This is a positive factor for the strengthening of the Euro. However, it should be noted that the FED is also cutting the QE program. Therefore, EUR/USD quotes are not likely to grow significantly, but in the short term, the Euro will be stable.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 129.56; (P) 129.90; (R1) 130.18; …. EUR/JPY is losing some upside momentum as seen in 4 hour MACD. But further rise remains in favor with 129.25 minor support intact. Whole consolidation from 134.11 could have completed with three waves down to 127.36, ahead of 126.58 medium term fibonacci level. Further rally would be seen to retest 133.44/134.11 resistance zone. On the downside, however, break of 129.25 minor support will dampen this bullish view and turn intraday bias neutral first.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

NZDUSD Consolidates Recent Gains

The New Zealand dollar softens over a limited year-end risk appetite. The latest surge above 0.6830 has put the bears on the defensive. Intraday traders took profit after the RSI showed overextension. The current flag-shaped consolidation could be an opportunity for the bulls to regroup and catch their breath. The...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USDCAD Losses Ground; Long-Term Bullish Outlook Maintained

USDCAD has retreated from its December high amid strengthening negative momentum, and is currently found near its lower Bollinger Band indicating that an immediate upward movement should not be ruled out. However, despite the negativity in the short-term, the price is trading way above its 200-period SMA, reinforcing the pair’s long-term bullish outlook.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Intraday Market Analysis – Risk Currencies Rally

The Australian dollar pulls back as risk assets tread water amid low liquidity. A break above the previous high at 0.7220 reveals a strong bullish bias. However, the RSI’s repeatedly overbought situation may have prompted short-term buyers to take some chips off the table. In turn, this left price action vulnerable to retracement.
CURRENCIES
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Approaches Resistance: Elliott Wave analysis

USDJPY has completed the 5th wave as an ending diagonal (wedge) pattern and that weakness will resume towards much lower prices as a drop from 115.52 unfolded as an impulse. Ideally, that was wave A)/1), so more weakness is coming after an A-B-C rally within wave B)/2), which can be now approaching important and key do/die resistance here around 78,6% Fibonacci retracement and 115 level, from where we should be aware of another decline for wave C)/3).
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EURUSD’s 6-Month Decline Oscillates around 1.13 Mark

EURUSD is slightly above the mid-Bollinger band and appears set to continue its one-month consolidation in the vicinity of the 1.1300 handle. That said, downside risks remain, something also being mirrored in the falling simple moving averages (SMAs), which are defending the bearish bearing. The short-term oscillators are indicating that...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

WTI Futures Struggles Around 23.6% Fibonacci, 200-Day SMA Holds

WTI futures are facing some difficulty to surpass the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 34.02 to 85.50 at 73.26 and are moving sideways around the 20-day simple moving averages (SMAs) in the short-term. Technically, the MACD oscillator is rising above its trigger line in the negative...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EURJPY Overcomes 129 Mark As Bullish Forces Grow

EURJPY is extending beyond the 129.00 handle after a surge of bullish price action from the 128.00 level propelled the pair back above the 50- and 100-period simple moving averages (SMAs). The slight upturn in the 50-period SMA, is suggesting that the pair’s bullish trajectory is beginning to strengthen, while the softened decline in the 100-period SMA is promoting a more neutral price phase.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: AUD/USD Approaching Inflection Area

Elliott wave view in AUDUSD suggests the decline from February 25, 2021 high is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from February 25 high, wave ((W)) ended at 0.7106 and rally in wave ((X)) ended at 0.756. Wave ((Y)) lower is currently in progress as a zigzag structure. Wave (A) of the zigzag ended at 0.699 as a 5 waves impulse. Down from wave ((X)), wave 1 ended at 0.7357 and rally in wave 2 ended at 0.743. Pair then extends lower in wave 3 towards 0.706, and wave 4 rally ended at 0.7173. Final leg lower wave 5 ended at 0.699 which completed wave (A).
MARKETS
actionforex.com

US Dollar Slammed Into London Fix. What Next For EUR/USD And GBP/USD?

The US Dollar Index (DXY) was hit heading into the London fix. Although many large trading firms and hedge funds closed shop for the year, there are still some left trading. There are also pension funds that need to mark their books for the end of the year. With the lack of liquidity in the markets, large funds can push price around! The primary reason they are selling today, two days prior to the end of month and year, is that many of these funds mark their books to settlement date. In this case, Wednesday, December 29th is the last trading day as these trades to settle T+2, of Friday, December 31st. By selling US Dollars, EUR/USD and GBP/USD both went bid! What’s next for these pairs?
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GER 40 Breaks Above Daily Resistance

The Dax 40 climbed higher as investors favor value stocks in telecoms, transportation, and utilities. A break above December’s high at 15840 is a strong signal that the bulls may have had the last word. Trend followers would jump in, in anticipation of continuing above the psychological level of 16000.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

S&P 500 Risk-On Means Higher Levels For Yen Pairs!

We can talk fundamentals all you want. We can talk technicals until we are blue in the face. The fact of the matter is that the S&P 500 (as shown by Emini Futures to include overnight ranges) have gone one-way over the past 4 trading sessions: up! Santa Clause rally, sure. Year-end rally, why not? Call it whatever you want. But with many major houses finished trading for the year, this leaves an opportunity for those left to push the markets around in size, as volume and liquidity are light. If large pension funds need to get something done, they could move the markets. Indeed, S&P 500 is up nearly 5% over the last 4 trading sessions. There is no indication that the index is ready to let up (barring any surprise news). The RSI is diverging from price in a big way, yet price continued higher over the last 4 days. First resistance is at the top upward sloping trendline near 4840 and then the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of December 16th to the lows of December 20th at 4865.75. First support is at previous highs of 4733.75, then the 50-Day Moving Average at 4635.25.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

EURUSD Tests Important Resistance

The US dollar struggles as the Omicron scare subsides. The pair has been stuck in a narrow range between 1.1230 and 1.1360, because of a lack of liquidity and a catalyst. Following a bounce from 1.1260 price action is testing the upper band of the horizontal consolidation. A bullish breakout would pop up volatility as sellers rush for the exit.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1288; (P) 1.1311; (R1) 1.1331;. Range trading continues in EUR/USD and intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, break of 1.1185 will resume larger decline from 1.2348. Next target is 161.8% projection of 1.2265 to 1.1663 from 1.1908 at 1.0934. On the upside, firm break of 1.1382 resistance should confirm short term bottoming at 1.1186. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 1.1405) and above.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Seesaws inside short-term triangle above 200-SMA

EUR/USD stays sidelined around the upper line of eight-day-old symmetrical triangle. Firmer RSI, sustained trading beyond 200-SMA favor bullish bias. Monthly resistance line adds to the upside filters. EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.1300, around 1.1330 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair seesaws inside a...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBPUSD Rallies from 1-Year Lows but Downside Risks Remain

GBPUSD is confronting the falling 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3429 after buyers powered up around the 1.3186 vicinity, opposing the six-month decline from the more than three-year high of 1.4248. The bearish SMAs are shielding the negative trend in the pair. That said, the Ichimoku lines are indicating...
MARKETS

