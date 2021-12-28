EURJPY Approaches the Flat 200-Day SMA Near 130.00

We can talk fundamentals all you want. We can talk technicals until we are blue in the face. The fact of the matter is that the S&P 500 (as shown by Emini Futures to include overnight ranges) have gone one-way over the past 4 trading sessions: up! Santa Clause rally, sure. Year-end rally, why not? Call it whatever you want. But with many major houses finished trading for the year, this leaves an opportunity for those left to push the markets around in size, as volume and liquidity are light. If large pension funds need to get something done, they could move the markets. Indeed, S&P 500 is up nearly 5% over the last 4 trading sessions. There is no indication that the index is ready to let up (barring any surprise news). The RSI is diverging from price in a big way, yet price continued higher over the last 4 days. First resistance is at the top upward sloping trendline near 4840 and then the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of December 16th to the lows of December 20th at 4865.75. First support is at previous highs of 4733.75, then the 50-Day Moving Average at 4635.25.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO