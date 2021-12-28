ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee awards $6.5M to 10 youth mental health programs

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have picked 10 youth mental health programs statewide to receive a combined $6.5 million to expand their offerings.

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services says the Middle Tennessee programs receiving funding are Volunteer Behavioral Health, Prevention Coalition for Success, Youth Villages and TN Voices, which is also receiving funding specifically for Nashville and for Shelby County.

The other awardees are Frontier Health in Northeast Tennessee, McNabb Center in East Tennessee, Volunteer Behavioral Health again for Southeast Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau, and Pathways in West Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Lee and lawmakers included the money in the 2022 fiscal year budget.

Officials say the selected programs aim to increase school-based services and emergency psychiatric services for children and youth. The initiatives also focus on early intervention for children from birth to 8 years of age.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Health
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Children And Youth#East Tennessee#Ap#Youth Villages#Tn Voices#Frontier Health
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

699K+
Followers
367K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy