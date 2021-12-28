ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Online scams: How do I avoid cyber crime this Christmas?

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is your rock star name? Can you remember your first pet? What's the first gig you went to?. If questions like this pop up when you're scrolling through social media online, you should think twice before answering, a consumer group has warned. The UK's fraud reporting service said...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

WTHI

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phone hijacking con when selling online

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Scammers are turning the tables on their victims with a con involving sites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. The Better Business Bureau has a warning about criminals trying to hijack your phone number. Here's how the scam works. You list an item you want to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wrrnetwork.com

Be Alert to Avoid Scams from Text Messages, here’s how:

If you’re like a lot of Americans, you spend a lot of time deleting scam text messages from your phone. Fraud attacks always spike during the holidays and, according to the call-blocking service Robokiller, scam texts now outnumber fraudulent phone calls. Criminals make scam texts look like legitimate. So here’s some guidance on how to recognize fraudulent text messages. Federal government agencies do not conduct business by text, so that text from the IRS is a fake. Think twice when receiving a text message that instills fear or urgency – these are core fraud tactics. If the message makes you concerned there’s a problem, say with your bank account, utility payments, or retailer account, contact the source in a manner you know to be legitimate rather than clicking the link or calling a number provided in the message.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs19news

Avoiding online holiday scams this season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Better Business Bureau says scammers have new tricks to try and steal people's money this holiday season. Director of Public Affairs Leslie Blackwell says the most common way to get scammed this year is through fake social media ads. Blackwell says the BBB has...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
newsy.com

Holiday Donations: How To Avoid Charity Scams

'Tis the season for giving. But when you do, be sure to do your research. The Federal Trade Commission says that consumers are reporting $1.6 billion in charity scams this year. Scammers have been posing as police officers and as veterans, so how do you know when it's safe to...
ADVOCACY
KIVI-TV

Holiday scams: What to know and how to avoid them

TWIN FALLS, Id — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office officials reminding the Magic Valley community to be cautious of scammers this holiday season. The latest scam attempts in Twin Falls County regarded late property taxes, missed fines or failed compliance with jury duties in the courts, according to the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office. These attempts were made through phone calls and sent mail. The scammer asked individuals for prepaid visas and money through a Green Dot account.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
Gazette

Voice of the Consumer: Tips for avoiding online marketplace scams

I hope you had a good holiday! A lot of you may be unboxing your kids' new toys and looking to get rid of old ones, and many parents and grandparents like to buy and sell items through online marketplace sites. Just make sure to watch out for scams. You may have seen this story during our Fraud Friday segment during 11 News at Noon.
TECHNOLOGY
cbs17

How to avoid gift card scams

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s the time of the season when gift card purchases increase but gift cards have a dark side because they can be used to scam you. A gift card makes a nice little addition to many people’s holiday offerings to others. “I buy...
RALEIGH, NC
KTVZ

Oregon FBI’s Tech Tuesday: Avoiding end-of-year scams online

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This week, the Oregon FBI’s Tech Tuesday segment focuses on building a digital defense as we close out 2021. You managed to navigate the holiday season, and you have almost made it to the new year. There are just a few last-minute things you need to watch out for.
OREGON STATE
Shropshire Star

WATCH: Killer caught on CCTV laughing with friend before stabbing him

A killer and the friend he murdered were captured on film laughing together shortly before he stabbed him to death with a large 'Rambo'-style knife. Sean Bulle was arrested in Shrewsbury two days after he stabbed Paulius Petrasiunas, 25, outside a flat when he became irritated with him following a drug deal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man charged over homophobic attack in Birmingham

A man has been charged over a homophobic attack after a wine bottle was thrown at the head of another man. John-Paul Kesseler was walking home hand-in-hand with a man in Birmingham's Gay Village when he was attacked in the early hours of 10 October. Both were then also struck...
SOCIETY
BBC

Manchester cannabis farm worth millions found in raid, police say

A cannabis farm with a street value of "millions of pounds" has been found in Manchester city centre, police have said. The large scale operation was discovered in a raid on a commercial property in Century Street, Deansgate, at about 15:30 GMT on Wednesday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) seized the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
williamsonhomepage.com

FBI warns online shoppers of holiday scams

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning the public to be aware of holiday scams meant to steal money and personal information from shoppers. “According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), in 2020, Tennesseans lost over $40,191,616 due to a variety of scams,” Douglas Korneski, special agent in charge of the FBI Memphis Field Office said in a news release. “Remain vigilant and if you believe you have been the victim of a scam, report it to the FBI at IC3.gov.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers storm Covid testing centre and trash equipment in ‘disgraceful’ protest

Police are appealing for information on the dozens of people filmed taking over an NHS test-and-trace site in Milton Keynes, with one woman captured ransacking an office and stealing what appears to be various Covid testing samples and equipment. A large group of anti-vaxxers were filmed on Wednesday storming the facility – where PCR tests are sent to be analysed – holding placards reading “Freedom is not negotiable” and chanting slogans such as “You can shove your f***ing vaccine up your a***”.The footage, which was shared on social media, also showed members of the crowd throwing traffic cones towards...
PROTESTS

