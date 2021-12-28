ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation for asymptomatic patients

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 2 days ago

www.10tv.com

KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX43.com

CNBC

Dr. Fauci: CDC reducing Covid isolation time guidelines will 'get people back to jobs'

On Monday, U.S. health officials reduced restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus and are asymptomatic. The new guidance indicates that a person with Covid-19 should go into isolation for five days, instead of the previously recommended 10. After five days, if a person does not have symptoms, they can return to normal activities while wearing a mask — including at home with others — for at least five more days. People should still continue to isolate themselves while they experience symptoms and can begin their five days of masking when they no longer have symptoms.
healththoroughfare.com

The Independent

Americans who test positive for the coronavirus can self-isolate for just five days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says – down from the 10 days the agency previously recommended.The new guideline comes as the Omicron variant of the virus spreads rapidly across the United States, causing a high number of mild or asymptomatic cases.“Not all of those cases are going to be severe,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky told the Associated Press on Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”After...
bloomberglaw.com

SlashGear

As we continue to move through the COVID-19 pandemic, our knowledge about the virus and how it spreads has been changing. This has led to guidance from agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that changes periodically. Now, the CDC has announced new quarantine guidelines for those who have been exposed to COVID-19 or who have contracted asymptomatic COVID-19, and it may leave some people scratching their heads.
CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Monday, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered the amount of time that Americans with COVID-19 need to spend in isolation, reducing guidance from 10 days to five, provided they aren't experiencing symptoms and stay masked around other people for an additional five days. The quarantine guidance for anyone exposed to the virus received the same revision.
