ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Ex-etiquette: Kids’ resilience after divorce varies greatly

By JANN BLACKSTONE
Rock Hill Herald
 2 days ago

Q. My husband and I do not get along and I’m wondering, if we divorce, will it really screw up the kids, or is that just something mental health professionals tell us? Aren’t kids naturally resilient? What’s good ex-etiquette?. A. Kids face all sorts of trials...

www.heraldonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
Slate

Help! My Husband Threatened Divorce After I Got Mad About Him Being on Adult Dating Sites.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Hurt and betrayed: I recently found out my husband of seven years has been on adult dating sites and OnlyFans. I found multiple purchases from these sites over a year-and-a-half span and had no idea about it. He doesn’t think he cheated since he didn’t physically ever meet these women; I guess he only bought videos or pictures. I am still unsure what exactly transpired.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Telegraph

Dear Prue: 'Would sleeping in separate beds be the kiss of death for our marriage?'

My wife tested positive for Covid-19 three weeks ago, and after all the anxieties of the pandemic we were both really relieved that she hardly developed any symptoms. We were able to distance at home: I slept in my eldest son’s room for 10 days (our kids have left home). But there’s the rub. I hated not being able to touch or hold my wife in the daytime, and I missed her acutely as I tucked myself up in my lonely little bed; but then I slept like a log, every night, for the first time in years. She slept less well, as she wasn’t moving about much during her isolation.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Mental Health#Kidding#Mom And Dad#Anon
Refinery29

Help! I’ve Become My Parents’ Relationship Therapist

"Right you two, let's sit down and talk this through." It might sound like I’m a patient mum dressing down squabbling siblings but alas, I am a daughter, doing whatever I can to help fix my parents' marriage. They’ve gotten on each other’s nerves for as long as I...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Kingsport Times-News

Ex-etiquette: Partner's sick child comes before everything

Q. The guy I have been dating for a year just told me that his ex and their daughter are moving back in with him. Evidently, his daughter is very sick, and his ex can’t take care of her by herself, so he suggested they move back in with him. We do not live together, but we were talking about it after the first of the year. Now those plans are on hold. Although he has assured me this is just an arrangement of convenience, I’m not comfortable with it. What’s good ex-etiquette?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Rock Hill Herald

Ex-etiquette: Instead of trying to make everyone happy with a holiday visit, consider sticking to Zoom

Q. My parents have been divorced for 10 years. They get along but live in different states. I thought when I got older, I wouldn’t have to deal with where I would spend Christmas, but I do. Now, I’m getting married, and not only do I have my two parents' homes to cope with, I have my fiance’s parents, who are also divorced. Plus, married siblings who want me to visit them. Since COVID-19, this is the first year we can really be together, and everyone wants me there. It’s overwhelming. No one is happy, especially me. What’s good ex-etiquette?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Duluth News Tribune

Ex-etiquette: Make boundaries clear to new partner

Not long after the breakup, I started dating someone else. We started off as friends, and I probably confided too much about my feelings for my ex — I told my friend my ex was the love of my life. Fast forward to today. My friend is now my...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marriage.com

How to Deal With an Insensitive Husband- 4 Tips

A relationship can be tricky at times, especially when you entered into one with promises together and have ended up being the only one making efforts. If you are in a marriage and, over the course of time, have come to realize that your husband is insensitive, the issue will not be solved on its own.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marriage.com

20 Ways to Find Happiness After Divorce

When you have to step outside of what has become familiar and comfortable for you, that can stir many new emotions. It can be startling initially, but moving into an enlightening and exciting growth experience will eventually come to be the ideal journey for you to take. It happens with...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Rock Hill Herald

Living with Children: Take misbehaving child out of preschool

Q: I have 6-month-old and 32-month-old boys. The older one — well-mannered, easygoing, very affectionate — attends a preschool program three mornings a week. This is his second year there. Last year, he cried every time I walked him in but stopped within minutes. This year, I have to use the carpool line. When a teacher tries to get him out of the car, he screams like he’s being tortured and physically fights her. I’m now getting reports that he has become defiant in class. Yesterday, he began throwing things when his teacher reprimanded him for something. She thinks he’s insecure because of the second child, but he acts anything but insecure at home. She’s talked about using a special reward system for him, which I think is a bad idea. Do you have any suggestions?
KIDS
Odessa American

PARENTING: Teaching children patience

Patience is a critical life skill that can have a big impact on how children and adults experience the process of waiting. As adults, we are often faced with opportunities to wait: waiting in line, waiting for our order to come in, waiting for our next paycheck to purchase a needed item. The feeling of waiting may cause discomfort, and this is especially true for children.
KIDS
WWLP 22News

The role of parenting after divorce

(Mass Appeal) – Divorce is hard no matter what, but having children in the mix will add an extra level of complexity to your split that you need to make sure you fully understand. Gabrielle Hartley, Attorney and author of Better Apart: The Radically Positive Way to separate, is here to walk us through some of the important things to keep in mind.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Married to a Cop? Their Stress Can Become Yours

Traumatic stress is contagious. You can catch it from your mate. This has important implications for first responder families. Mouse studies suggest that males and females destress differently. Female mice destress in the company of an unstressed mouse. Males do not. Don't be discouraged. You can protect yourself from your...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Pregnant Mom Cancels Large Christmas Party for Her Husband's Family & Now He's Demanding 'Formal Apology' — Was She Wrong?

‘Tis the season for holiday parties and huge family arguments, right? The holiday season can ramp up tension for anyone, but this one dad on Reddit seems to have taken it to a whole new level. He invited his entire family for a five-day celebration (yes, five entire days) at his home without consulting his pregnant wife first, who also, BTW, takes care of their 2-year-old. The 6-months-pregnant wife posted on Reddit’s popular Am I The A–hole? forum to ask others’ opinions on if she overreacted by cancelling all the plans behind her husband’s back. In the post, the mom wrote, “My...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy