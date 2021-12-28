ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fintech Expert Makes Six Bold Predictions for Crypto Industry in 2022

 2 days ago
Bill Barhydt, CEO of crypto exchange Abra, predicted that Bitcoin has a good chance of hitting $100,000 in 2022. The crypto market has seen a lot of drama in 2021. Some of these include doubling its market cap from last year to hit $2.5 trillion, being heavily adopted by institutional investors,...

Related
Forbes

Where To Put $1,000 In Your Cryptocurrency Portfolio On New Year’s Day

The cryptocurrency market never sleeps. Yes, it’s even open at midnight on New Year’s Eve. So let’s pretend you got a $1,000 to invest and you want to up game in the wonderful and crazy world of crypto. Maybe you feel you’ve got enough Bitcoin to sink a battleship and need to diversify. Where do you go?
SmartAsset

Understanding How Social Trading Works

Social media makes it easy to stay connected to friends, family – and even your investment portfolio. The rise of social trading platforms allows investors to mimic the movements of their favorite investing influencers. It’s similar to copy trading, in … Continue reading → The post Understanding How Social Trading Works appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Marathon Digital’s Total Miners Purchased Tops $879M in Valuation

With the purchase of the Antminer S-19 XP Miners, Marathon Digital is arguably positioning itself as one of the most dominant players in the Bitcoin mining industry. The details of the undisclosed number of Bitcoin miners purchased from Bitmain Technologies by Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) have been unveiled in a new filing by the latter company lodged with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Per the filing, Marathon Digital said the deal involved some 78,000 next-generation Antminer S-19 XP Miners, which it affirmed it will be paying a total of $879,060,000 for the devices.
Bitcoin
Economy
Crypto
Markets
Ethereum
Fintech
ProShares Looks to Launch Metaverse-tracking ETF

ProShares plans to leverage the emerging metaverse sector by launching a specialized ETF that tracks companies such as Apple and Facebook. Exchange-traded funds issuer ProShares plans to venture into the metaverse with a new metaverse-centric ETF, according to reports. ProShares, the first company in the US to launch a Bitcoin (BTC) ETF, now wants to leverage the metaverse. The company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the metaverse initiative, dubbed the ProShares Metaverse Theme ETF.
Motley Fool

Is Coinbase Moving the Goalposts on Your Staked Ethereum?

You can earn 4.5% interest on your staked Ethereum through Coinbase, but there's a pretty big catch. The program that initially detailed liquidity "later this year" has been restated as expecting withdrawals to be available next year. With Ethereum prices sliding recently, it's not a good look, but it doesn't...
Bitcoin Price Predictions for 2022: What Experts Suggest

While the love for crypto seems to grow, there are loopholes in the system when it comes to regulations, instability, and the fact that the whole crypto space is young. Evidently, 2021 was one of the busiest years for cryptocurrencies. While the rise in the prices for digital tokens was recurrent, there was also a meteoric rise for the NFTs and the virtual reality space (Metaverse). Even though it is still difficult to predict the rise and fall of crypto assets including Bitcoin for 2022 and the long-term future, the growing inclination towards the crypto space certainly will reap a few productive years. Since all the currencies are relatively new, there is yet to be a statistical analysis of the incoming highs and lows. It is usually said that more maturity brings along more stability.
FTX US to Make Crypto Derivatives and NFTs Accessible to Customers

FTX US earlier became the first-ever NFT marketplace to list Ethereum and Solana-based NFTs. FTX US, the United States branch of FTX.COM, a global crypto exchange has announced that it is working to make crypto derivatives and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) accessible to its customers on the platform. In addition, the exchange is seeking to offer tokenized stock trading to its US customers. This was disclosed by Brett Harrison, the president of FXT US when discussing the process the exchange is taking to build a self-hosted wallet to support FTX NFTs and NFT gaming.
International Business Times

Crypto On Dec 30: Bitcoin, Ethereum Stare At Insipid End To Stellar Year

The global cryptocurrency market was set to end an impressive year with about $2.2 trillion in market cap despite losing steam in the final fortnight. The global market cap fell 1.54% in the 24 hours up to 3.30 a.m. ET Thursday, losing more than a fourth of its value since hitting the $3 trillion mark in early November.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin More Energy Efficient Than Traditional Financial System, Says Morgan Creek’s Anthony Pompliano

Bitcoin (BTC) skeptics often criticize BTC’s environmental impact, but Anthony Pompliano argues the top cryptocurrency has a distinct energy advantage over the traditional financial system. Pompliano, the co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital, tells CNBC in a new interview that Bitcoin becomes more efficient as it scales. “There’s a linear...
