Fintech Expert Makes Six Bold Predictions for Crypto Industry in 2022

While the love for crypto seems to grow, there are loopholes in the system when it comes to regulations, instability, and the fact that the whole crypto space is young. Evidently, 2021 was one of the busiest years for cryptocurrencies. While the rise in the prices for digital tokens was recurrent, there was also a meteoric rise for the NFTs and the virtual reality space (Metaverse). Even though it is still difficult to predict the rise and fall of crypto assets including Bitcoin for 2022 and the long-term future, the growing inclination towards the crypto space certainly will reap a few productive years. Since all the currencies are relatively new, there is yet to be a statistical analysis of the incoming highs and lows. It is usually said that more maturity brings along more stability.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO