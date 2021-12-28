ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The 10 Most Expensive Medical Bills Sustained by Homer Simpson

By Jake Rossen
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Longtime viewers of Fox’s The Simpsons, which premiered in December 1989, can’t fail to notice that family patriarch Homer Simpson is prone to grievous physical injury. While he possesses a cartoon character’s resiliency, he still often requires medical attention. Law...

www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Bills#Skull Fracture#Amputation#The Simpsons#Downtown La Law Group
L.A. Weekly

3 Signs You May Already Have Had COVID-19

COVID-19 can leave long-term effects that people may have missed if they didn’t confirm their original diagnosis with a doctor. We’ve been in the ebb and flow of the COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020. The disease has disrupted our lives, to the degree where a 2019 world — one without worrying over face masks, travel, and COVID-19 variants — seems almost unthinkable.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Medscape News

Can a Commonly Prescribed Thyroid Medication Lift Depression and Dementia?

When I was a fellow in the late 1980s, a geriatric woman was referred to the endocrinology service with a thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level of about 6 mIU/mL, a common cause of referral then and now. Her family also reported that she was incapacitated, with common dementia symptoms. Her doctor could not decide whether to offer levothyroxine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Overactive bladder and urinary incontinence worsen with age

If you're feeling more sudden urges to run to the bathroom as you age, you're not alone. A new study suggests postmenopausal women aged 45 to 54 years are more likely to have overactive bladder (OAB) syndrome. Additionally, obesity and multiple births put a woman at greater risk for stress urinary incontinence (SUI). Study results are published online today in Menopause.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
clclt.com

How medical marijuana is used to treat a variety of conditions

Medical marijuana has been used for centuries as a treatment for many medical conditions. Recently, states such as California and Colorado have legalized medical marijuana which has given researchers access to more than just anecdotal evidence about its effectiveness at treating certain medical conditions. Medical marijuana has shown to be very promising when it comes to treating people in an alternative manner and unlike standard pharmaceutical medication, marijuana is more affordable and does not have any harmful side effects. More than this, different consumption methods produce different effects and have different durations. Edibles can provide pain relief for between 6 to 8 hours, whereas smoking marijuana using a pipe made from glass, like a bong, would provide relief for around 2 hours. Anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and seizures are all examples of conditions that medical marijuana can treat and researchers are still committed to understanding all the properties of this substance. If you’re looking to use medical marijuana as a form of holistic treatment, here is how it can be used.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

The Top Five Causes Of Cold Feet

Ever wonder why your feet are always cold? It could be a symptom of something more serious. A common complaint of the chronically cold is that their feet are nearly always freezing. Here are five common causes:. Poor circulation. Cold feet can also be due to poor circulation — less...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Does edible cannabis increase risk of blood clots or strokes?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 64-year-old male and consider myself active and healthy despite my health history for the past seven years. I suffer from Crohn’s disease and primary sclerosing cholangitis. In July 2019 I was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, and in July of 2020 I had a stroke, treated in a timely manner with TPA. I have no residual effects from the stroke. I will, about two to three times a month, take an edible cannabis to help me sleep or deal with a Crohn’s episode. My primary care provider does not like me taking any edible cannabis, as he says it is proven to lead to strokes and blood clots. What are your thoughts on edible cannabis leading to strokes or blood clots? -- B.G.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com/section/shopping

Comments / 0

Community Policy