Over the past few years I have noticed that each Christmas my husband’s gift to me has been more and more modest. When the children were small, of course, it was all about them, and we’d exchange a bottle of scent, a pair of gloves or some other tacitly agreed-upon item. But while I have recently tried to up my game, choosing precious materials and luxury brands, he has stayed firmly in the mainstream, and steered consistently south of the £50 line. I know it’s not really about gifts, but I’d like him to think about it a little more – and of course if I go back to steering him that would defeat the object of the exercise. Should I just get used to it?

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO