The Texans are going back to the city by the bay for the first time since 2013 in a matchup with the 49ers. After shocking the Los Angeles Chargers and the NFL world last week, the Houston Texans come into Week 17 with a two-game winning streak (that’s right!) and are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers. This is a critical game for the 49ers as they look to stay alive in the NFC playoff race.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO