15 Of The Cutest, Cuddliest, And Most Hilarious Animal Stories Of 2021

By Kelsey Bjork
 2 days ago
Much like last year, 2021 has been full of challenges and opportunities for growth. It’s also been a year where animals have been there to cheer us up with their adorable antics. We’ve shared many stories all about those very animals and, to be honest, we just can’t...

99.5 WKDQ

Very Unique Discovery In Illinois Of Rare Real Life Unicorn

A rare real-life unicorn is a very unique discovery in Illinois. I have been thinking about it for a while. Honestly, seeing a unique animal is something I have never done. Some people are lucky enough to grab a glimpse of a rare creature. For example Like a white buffalo. Of course, they are few and far between. I think the closest I have ever come is a donkey painted like a zebra. I do not think that counts.
BBC

Rescue dog 'sadly' returns to kennels after home offered

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) who has struggled to find a home for almost two years has been returned to the kennels. The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last month, but RSPCA Cornwall said "sadly it didn't work out". Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January...
Kokomo Perspective

Dog Takes Himself To Shelter To Get Rescued | The Dodo

This dog took himself to the shelter to get rescued ❤️. To help Takis save more dogs, you can support the Takis Shelter: thedo.do/takis. Follow him on Facebook for updates: thedo.do/takisshelter. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter:...
educateinspirechange.org

‘Land Of Stray Dogs’ Is Heavenly Refuge For Hundreds Of Stray Dogs

There’s a refuge in Costa Rica called one of the best places on the planet for a stray dog to live. Territorio de Zaguates (or “Land of Stray Dogs”), is a no-kill refuge that cares for hundreds of homeless dogs, who can run free on the sprawling property in the hills outside of San Jose.
Boston Globe

Killer cats

Birds in the wild have a bull’s-eye on their beaks. Linda Rodriguez McRobbie’s writes about the traumatic death of her family’s pet gerbil at the claws of the family cat but doesn’t mention the impact of pets, especially cats, on wildlife (“When pets kill,” Ideas, Nov. 28). Until recently, our suburban yard hosted generations of orioles that in most years nested in a large willow. One summer morning in our garden, I saw a fledgling oriole that was trying out its wings too close to the ground, where it was quickly killed by the neighbor’s cat. What bothered me the most about this incident was that this little bird had almost made it — its parents had flown thousands of miles north, established a territory, found a mate, scavenged nesting materials for their woven nest, built the nest, fed themselves and their offspring on a diminishing supply of insects, and protected their eggs and chicks from predation by crows, hawks, grackles, and jays, only to have their offspring killed by someone’s pet cat, an animal with no need to sustain itself, just a creature following its own instincts.
countryliving.com

Christmas brain teaser: Can you spot the puppy in this tricky puzzle?

Take a break from indulging and entertaining by trying to find the puppy in this tricky Christmas brain teaser. It takes the average person just 42 seconds, but how long will it take you?. It might be the season of goodwill and cheer, but money.co.uk has created a brainteaser with...
UPI News

Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman said the red-nosed Rudolph decoration has proven to be an irresistible target for aggressive local deer, despite its incandescent snout. Arlene Chmelyk of Fort Nelson said her family first repurposed the 3D archery target, made in the size and shape of a...
