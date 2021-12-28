ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Weather Alert: Watch for icy spots on roads Tuesday

By Kelly Reardon
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for icy spots on roads this morning due to wintry mix showers and freezing rain/drizzle overnight.

Morning temperatures will hover around freezing with afternoon highs mild in the low to mid 40s.

We’ve had those wintry mix showers and freezing rain/drizzle overnight. Spotty freezing drizzle will continue through the mid morning, however you need to be careful of icy spots on roads all day long. The ground temperature doesn’t fluctuate as much as the air temperature, so it stays colder in the afternoon than the air itself.

Give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go this morning so that you can take it slow. Black ice is a risk, which is such a thin layer of ice on pavement that it’s transparent and not easy to spot. Be extra careful on those side roads and neighborhood roads that tend to go untreated.

We’ve got some chances for snow & a rain/snow mix this evening. That’ll continue overnight, but shouldn’t amount to more than 2 inches in the valley and not more than 3 inches outside of the valley.

Here’s our latest snowfall map

The accumulating snowfall will end before sunrise tomorrow, however the rest of the day we could still see some isolated light snow showers or isolated flurries.

