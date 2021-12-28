ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Northern Fairfield- 247 PM EST Tue Dec 28 2021. .THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to. 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance. of rain...

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh. .TODAY...A slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning. Cloudy. with a slight chance of light snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Light. and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow until midnight, then a. slight chance of...
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning, then isolated rain. showers this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. Light. and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Patchy fog. Near. steady temperature in the...
CT Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Decreasing clouds;49;43;SSW;5;87%;62%;1. Chester;Mostly cloudy, mild;49;42;SSW;4;82%;44%;1. Danbury;Mostly cloudy, mild;52;45;SSW;3;78%;62%;1. Groton;Mostly cloudy;47;42;SSW;4;93%;41%;1. Hartford;A stray shower;48;42;S;3;84%;80%;1. Meriden;Mostly cloudy, mild;48;42;S;3;84%;62%;1. New Haven;Decreasing clouds;49;44;SSW;4;86%;62%;1. Oxford;Rather cloudy;48;43;SW;3;88%;62%;1. Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;47;40;S;3;85%;44%;1. Windsor Locks;A stray shower;46;41;S;3;88%;80%;1. _____
