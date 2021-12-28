CT New York NY Zone Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Decreasing clouds;49;43;SSW;5;87%;62%;1. Chester;Mostly cloudy, mild;49;42;SSW;4;82%;44%;1. Danbury;Mostly cloudy, mild;52;45;SSW;3;78%;62%;1. Groton;Mostly cloudy;47;42;SSW;4;93%;41%;1. Hartford;A stray shower;48;42;S;3;84%;80%;1. Meriden;Mostly cloudy, mild;48;42;S;3;84%;62%;1. New Haven;Decreasing clouds;49;44;SSW;4;86%;62%;1. Oxford;Rather cloudy;48;43;SW;3;88%;62%;1. Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;47;40;S;3;85%;44%;1. Windsor Locks;A stray shower;46;41;S;3;88%;80%;1. _____
