David Ferrer: We cannot compare new generation with Big Three

By DZEVAD MESIC
 2 days ago
Former world No. 3 David Ferrer acknowledged that the new generation is getting better every year but made it clear they cannot be compared with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Nadal, Djokovic and Federer are widely considered as the three greatest tennis players in tennis history as each has...

Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

