Germany will reopen its frontiers to British travellers from Tuesday 4 January.A travel ban was imposed on arrivals from the UK on 19 December. In response to the extremely high level of Omicron infections, the UK was placed on a list of “areas of variants of concern”. British tourists, business travellers and people making family visits are currently banned from entering Germany.Only German citizens and British residents of Germany are allowed to enter, and face two weeks of mandatory quarantine.But the Robert Koch Institute, which assesses Covid-19 risks for the German government, has announced that from Tuesday 4 January the...

TRAVEL ・ 2 HOURS AGO