Brickbat: How Sick

Former Ventura County, California, sheriff's deputy Richard Charles Barrios III has been sentenced to one year in prison followed by two years probation after pleading guilty to destroying physical evidence. Barrios tossed in a trash can the results of a drug test showing that a woman he arrested for driving under the influence had no controlled substances in her body. He then told a supervisor the woman refused to give a urine sample. After the woman complained to another deputy, the second deputy found the drug test. The woman provided a second sample, which also tested negative. The charges against her were dropped, and she was freed.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO