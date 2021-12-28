What was Greater New Bedford's biggest story of 2021? Use this form to cast your vote

December is drawing to a close, ending another strange year in New Bedford history. It was a time of political and social struggle, a time of tragedy and possibility, of endings and new beginnings. This was the second year of the COVID pandemic that still has the world in its grip, casting a specter over every aspect of life in the city. And yet there were some positive developments too.

We looked back at the past 12 months of Standard-Times stories and came up with a list of 10 of the most important issues and stories that affect us all. Let’s look at them all briefly — and we’d like you to choose which are the top three stories of 2021. Vote using our form at the bottom of the story.

Cisco Brewers entertainment complex opens

After construction and delays due to the COVID pandemic, the Cisco Brewers complex on Rodney French Boulevard finally opened. The three-acre entertainment hub features a brewery, distillery, winery, 300-seat restaurant, outdoor BBQ, raw bar, clam shack, outdoor kid zone, fire pit, five harborside bars, moorings, a dock for customers arriving by boat and an outdoor stage featuring live music. And despite the challenges, including the pandemic, the owners say it’s been a success.

Real estate boom comes to Greater New Bedford

The past year has seen big moves in the real estate world, with a hot seller’s market driving prices higher. Everything from historic homes to country estates to condos have been going for big money. Among the buyers and new Southcoast neighbors: Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who paid $1.8 million for a large home near a private beach in the Padanaram neighborhood of Dartmouth.

COVID vaccinations arrive in New Bedford area

The greatest weapon in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic emerged this past year, as not just one but three vaccines were developed. The New Bedford area was one of the first places statewide to get mass vaccination clinics, stepping up to provide shots according to the state’s phased vaccine rollout plan. Today, the mass vaccine clinics have closed while clinics both public and private still offer the shots, but there’s still a lot more work to be done before people reach herd immunity: only 54% of New Bedford’s population has been fully vaccinated.

Big transportation changes are on the way

Two major projects on the horizon promise to alter the transportation scene in the New Bedford area for years to come. A plan from MassDOT showed a nearly unrecognizable Route 18 from Coggeshall to Elm streets, transformed from a three-lane highway to a boulevard. And the South Coast Rail project, linking New Bedford to Boston via commuter rail, stayed on track with rail improvements and construction of stations ongoing, set to be completed by 2023.

Two Catholic churches close in New Bedford

Two churches in the city’s North End officially closed their doors in October, with Catholic parishioners now worshipping at St. Mary's Church on Tarkiln Hill Road. Parishioners of Our Lady of Fatima and St. Joseph-St. Therese churches had been attending services at St. Mary’s since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when church officials linked the three parishes.

‘Codfather’ gets out of prison and re-enters the business world

Carlos Rafael, who led a large portion of New Bedford’s fishing fleet and went to federal prison in November 2017 after pleading guilty to over 20 offenses, including conspiracy, false labeling of fish, bulk cash smuggling, tax evasion and falsifying federal records, became a free man early in 2021. The man known as the “Codfather” soon jumped back into the business world, with his company issuing proposals for a housing complex in Dartmouth and buying the former Merchants National Bank property.

Two from New Bedford become viral stars on TikTok

The past year was a big one for homegrown celebrities on social media. Originally from Freetown and New Bedford area, Mikayla Nogueira shares her extensive makeup knowledge with her 5.7 million followers on TikTok. Meanwhile, Zachariah Porter of New Bedford keeps over 3.1 million people on the app entertained with his comedy sketches and characters.

Former mayor Kalisz dies of COVID at 63

Hundreds of people locally have died in the COVID pandemic, perhaps none more prominent than Fred Kalisz, New Bedford’s longtime former mayor. During his tenure from 1998 to 2006, Kalisz helped establish the New Bedford Economic Development Council, saw the construction of three middle schools and the renovation of the Buttonwood Park Zoo, and created a permanent home for SeaLab.

Fairhaven elects first openly transgender public official

Transgender visibility took another step locally when Ronnie Manzone made history in Fairhaven’s town election by becoming the town's first elected openly transgender official. She has served for decades in varying degrees in law enforcement, including the Fairhaven Police Department since 1983 and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office since 2008. She also served as a call firefighter for Fairhaven Fire Department for five years.

City Councilor Hugh Dunn in OUI crash, investigating officers punished

Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn landed in hot water this year when on May 1 he was apparently involved in an early morning incident that allegedly saw him crash his car into multiple vehicles and leave the scene. Dunn was later charged with operating under the influence, and the officers who initially handled the complaint were punished for failing to follow basic procedure. Dunn, who ran unopposed, was re-elected in November and awaits his day in court.

