NJ adopts clean truck rule, affecting delivery vans to tractor-trailers

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There are new mandates in New Jersey to try to help stop the spread of COVID. Starting Wednesday, Hoboken will be reinstating its mask mandate for indoor commercial facilities. In Paterson, the mayor signed an executive order requiring facemasks at any indoor facility. Meanwhile, an executive order in Newark will require proof of vaccination for public New Year’s Eve events Friday. By Jan. 10, anyone entering most indoor businesses must show proof of at least one dose, and then be fully vaccinated three weeks later. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO