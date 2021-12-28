ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Living with Children: Take misbehaving child out of preschool

By JOHN ROSEMOND
Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Q: I have 6-month-old and 32-month-old boys. The older one — well-mannered, easygoing, very affectionate — attends a preschool program three mornings a week. This is his second year there. Last year, he cried every time I walked him in but stopped within minutes. This year, I have to use the...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Are my kids getting carried away in their flights from reality?

Never confuse fantasy and “realty”. It’s a sentence that has floated, jokingly, around my family ever since my father’s colleague uttered the bungle to him years ago. We New Yorkers, of course, never confuse fantasy and realty. But in our house we happily confuse the two all the time.
KIDS
Upworthy

Young single teacher adopts her own student to save him from 'endless trauma': 'He is loved'

A 26-year-old single teacher from Indiana adopted her seven-year-old student and is now officially his mom. William had changed foster homes many times during his four years and had been subjected to “endless trauma” and had PTSD at just four years old. Paige Bramlett worked as his behavioral specialist while he was in kindergarten and felt a deep connection with the boy. She shared their story on TikTok where it's going viral. In the video, she can be seen reading a book on adoption with William. “He was my kindergarten student. I was his behavior specialist. He was in foster care and struggled with behaviors from PTSD and trauma. He had been in several homes in four years," she said.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preschools#Antisocial Behavior
Harvard Health

Uplifting children’s voices in the Child Advocacy Clinic

Negotiation, research and writing, trial preparation, and advocacy in the courtroom are just a few of the variety of legal skills practiced by clinical students this semester. But in one particular clinic, students practicing these skills share one thing in common: their clients are children. Austin Riddick ’23, Katie Martinez...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Washington Post

To save lives, make guns inaccessible to children

In her Dec. 8 op-ed, “Charges against these parents should serve as an example,” Shannon Watts rightly observed that if children didn’t have access to guns, there would be fewer gun-related injuries and deaths. One approach to reducing access is to require parents to lock their guns. However, work by our group suggests that locking guns, alone, is often insufficient.
KIDS
The Citizen Online

Living with Children: Time out for disrespectful 6-year-old

QUESTION: Whenever and I most definitely mean every single time — I ask my six-year-old daughter to do something, she becomes very disrespectful. She stomps her foot, yells at me that I make her do “everything,” mutters disrespectful remarks under her breath (which I usually hear), and so on. If I just allow her to vent, she gets over it fairly quickly and does what I’ve told her to do. She doesn’t act this way toward my husband, and he thinks I should punish her for the disrespect. What do you think?
KIDS
parentmap.com

Social Intelligence for Preschoolers

Preschoolers are social creatures, generally very interested in other kids, and quick to notice and adopt social norms. They’re at the developmental stage where they are becoming more able to control themselves and more competent at verbalizing their feelings, which opens up a host of options beyond hitting and screaming. It’s the perfect opportunity to teach them social habits that will support them throughout childhood.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
foxla.com

Changing children's lives one doll at a time

A doll maker is giving every child a custom handmade doll that looks exactly like them. Each doll is hand-made, customized to look like a child who is dealing with adversity. “A Doll Like Me” brings comfort, joy and acceptance into children’s lives.
KIDS
yourgv.com

LIVING WITH CHILDREN: Stand firm with the ‘three strikes and you’re out’ rule

QUESTION: Whenever — and I most definitely mean every single time — I ask my 6-year-old daughter to do something, she becomes very disrespectful. She stomps her foot, yells at me that I make her do “everything,” mutters disrespectful remarks under her breath (which I usually hear), and so on. If I just allow her to vent, she gets over it fairly quickly and does what I’ve told her to do. She doesn’t act this way toward my husband, and he thinks I should punish her for the disrespect. What do you think?
KIDS
Slate

My Friend Got Her Son the Most Dangerous Gift

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My friend’s 8-year-old got a bow and arrow for Christmas. Not a Nerf one, but one which could injure him or another living thing. My friend is a single mom, and confides in me about her struggles with her son who has impulse control and, like most (some?) 8-year-olds, can’t really be trusted to follow directions. He is left alone for hours sometimes to watch himself and if told not to watch electronics or eat candy will consistently do those things anyway. I usually keep my mouth shut and offer assistance as needed since it is candy or TV, but I am worried for the neighborhood children! Should I say something? She isn’t familiar with bows or any kind of weapons but thinks he will have fun. I just want adult supervision and a safe it will be locked up in.
KIDS
The Independent

Mother imagines what toddlers are thinking when they have tantrums because of ‘big feelings’

A mother is sharing insight into the behaviours of young children by acting out the “big feelings” that can lead to tantrums.The videos have been created by a parenting influencer who goes by the username @menzennial on TikTok, where she has imagined what a tantrum is like from a toddler’s perspective in a series of videos called the “Big Feelings Series”.In the first clip in the series, posted in November, the TikToker puts herself in the shoes of a toddler who only wants to use their blue cup instead of a green cup, with @menzennial imagining the stresses of the...
KIDS
The Citizen Online

Living with Children: Is this battle worth it?

QUESTION: I have six-month- and thirty-two-month-old boys. The older one — well-mannered, easy going, very affectionate — attends a preschool program three mornings a week. This is his second year there. Last year, he cried every time I walked him in but stopped within minutes. This year, I...
KIDS
Odessa American

PARENTING: Teaching children patience

Patience is a critical life skill that can have a big impact on how children and adults experience the process of waiting. As adults, we are often faced with opportunities to wait: waiting in line, waiting for our order to come in, waiting for our next paycheck to purchase a needed item. The feeling of waiting may cause discomfort, and this is especially true for children.
KIDS
newfolks.com

Why do kids hold their poop? How to deal with stool withholding

One part of parenting that isn’t the most fun is potty training. That transition from diapers to pullups to underwear affects the whole house until the process is over. But for a lot of kids, there’s another snag that happens during or after the training phase. A pretty common bump in the road is stool withholding.
KIDS
Albany Herald

Your kids like fidget toys? Here's why

First there were the fidget spinners, then the squishies, then the pop toys, then the faux game controllers, bendable this-and-thats and a number of other hand-held items that my kids could manipulate with one hand. Initially, I fluctuated between feeling mildly enthused and agnostic about them. Unlike most toys, particularly...
KIDS
SheKnows

How I Discovered That My Children's Neurodiversity Is a Gift

Winding my way through clothing racks at the store looking for coats that my 12- and 10-year-old children will outgrow in a year, my heart sinks. Though I’d just finished instructing them to sit with their devices and not move a muscle, I hear my kids shrieking with laughter while running into displays and bumping into shoppers.   Why can’t they be like those kids who snap to attention with “that look” from mom? “Their mother should get them under control,” I remarked to an older gentleman who valiantly tried to avoid getting knocked down by my out-of-control tweens. He laughed.   I’ve learned...
KIDS
thecheyennepost.com

The Children's Doctor Who Cared for Parents

Sometimes, though very rarely, we experience an individual with an uncommon generosity of mind and spirit. When this happen, our memories of the encounters will leave us with gratitude and guide us when times are dark. Such a one was Dr. Louis Tedone. In early summer 1970 my husband and...
KIDS
Fatherly

You’re Not Alone: 1 in 3 Parents Report Being Relieved When Kids to Go Back to School

If you’re a parent, chances are you’re still trying to catch up on some energy… and probably sleep… after the first round of holidays. Christmas is over, but New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and many of us are tired. And if you’re feeling stressed, it might comfort you to know you’re not alone. If you are counting the days for when the kids go back to school, too, you’re in good company.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy