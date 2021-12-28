Lori Borgman: Eyeing facial exercises causes a raised brow

One of the more common skin changes you might notice as you age is a phenomenon known as puffy eyes. There are a few ways that puffy eyes can manifest. There could be a puffiness above your eyelid, caused by extra skin and fat. It could mean large bags under your eyes that extend all the way to your cheeks, most common in smokers and others with skin damage. "But the most common type of puffy eye is a puff right under your eyelashes that doesn't go away," says Brian Brazzo, MD, an oculoplastic surgeon in New York City. Puffy eyes don't pose any health risks, but they can be a nuisance and are usually unwanted, says Dr. Brazzo. If you have puffy eyes and would like to decrease their puffiness, read on for Dr. Brazzo's tips.

